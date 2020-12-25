Kerry Riley and her daughter usually give away cookies around the holidays.
“But all my friends are anti-sugar this year,” Riley said.
So the duo had to rethink their plan and they came up with rocks.
Similar to cookies, they could decorate them in all kinds of fun and creative ways and then add positive messages: “See the magic,” “The snuggle is real” or “Spread love.”
Some of the rocks have snowmen or Santa hats and some have kittens or foxes because 6-year-old Piper Bastian likes animals a lot. The mother and daughter have gotten ideas from Pinterest or made their own designs using paint pens.
“We just wanted to spread joy,” Riley said. “We feel very fortunate. We know there are people who have hard days.”
In fact, she and Piper have found painted rocks while out around town, and “it brightened our day,” so they figured why not pass that brightness along.
Shortly after Thanksgiving, they started painting and have done about 50 rocks so far. “They take time,” Riley said.
They have given their painted rocks to friends and family, left them on porches around their neighborhood and along area trails.
Piper loves giving the rocks away, so when a pizza delivery guy stopped in the cul-de-sac recently with a pie for a neighbor, “he got a rock,” Riley said.
The garbage collectors also have received special rocks.
Some adults are kind of confused at first as to what is going on, but they take the rocks, anyway, Riley said.
Piper gave an extra large rock to her elementary school. It was painted with a flower, its colorful petals filled with words such as “Be Brave” and “Listen.” Piper came up with the words and her mom did the painting, and last they knew the rock was in the school office.
One of the fortunate things about their holiday project is that this area has plenty of rocks, said Riley, who happens to be an instructor of geology at Colorado Mesa University.
The mother and daughter have been biking along the Colorado River, keeping an eye out for smooth river rocks to clean up and paint.
“We do have a lot of rocks in our house right now,” Riley admitted.
And their holiday rock painting has caught on with other members of their family. Riley’s sister, who lives in Monument, is now doing it and so is her mother, who lives in Florida.
While this rock-painting was “Christmas-induced,” it will likely continue for Riley and her daughter long after the holiday.
“I think we’re going to keep doing it,” Riley said. “I think it’s meditative … I think we’ll keep going until we’re not finding joy in it anymore.”