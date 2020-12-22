This was the first time in nearly 800 years, Jupiter and Saturn aligned so closely in the night sky. They appear ready to collide from our vantage point on Earth, creating a radiant point of light often referred to as the "Star of Bethlehem" or the "Christmas Star."
Christmas Star
Christopher Tomlinson
