O Christmas tree, O Christmas tree, where are your lovely branches?
At a Boy Scout Christmas tree lot or on Grand Mesa? Either way, the perfect tree is waiting to be found.
Here are some options for where to find Christmas trees in the coming days.
ON THE LOT
Boy Scout Troops 318 and 328 will open their Christmas tree lot on Black Friday and the biggest trees usually go first, according to Brandi Vigil, a scout mom with Troop 318.
The tree lot’s hours for its opening day will be 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Black Friday, and the lot can be found in the parking lot of American Furniture Warehouse, 2570 American Way.
After Black Friday, hours will be 4–8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 4–9 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.
There will be Balsam fir, Black Hills spruce, Douglas fir and Frasier fir ranging in height from 5 feet tall to 11 feet tall, Vigil said. All of the trees are from Dutchmen Tree Farms in Michigan.
The trees range in price from $65 to $215.
“The proceeds from the tree lots sales benefit each Scout troop covering supplies, dues, camping, merit badges, education, etc.,” Vigil said.
ON THE MESA
Tromping through the snow to find the straightest, most fragrant tree possible has an appeal all its own for those who enjoy cutting down their own Christmas tree in Colorado’s high country.
But before you go, get a Christmas tree permit and a map, so you know where it’s OK to cut.
Christmas tree permits for designated areas of the Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests can be purchased at Recreation.gov — go to bit.ly/3XoFXxb to access GMUG’s information directly.
Permits cost $8 plus fees per tree.
At Recreation.gov, you’ll also find maps showing designated Christmas tree cutting areas. You’ll also find guidelines about what kind of fir, spruce or pine trees may be cut down along with tree height and stump diameter requirements.
Those who would prefer to purchase a permit in person can do so at the Grand Valley Ranger District, 1010 Kimball Ave. The office is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, excluding holidays such as Thanksgiving.
on the farm
If a Christmas tree farm experience is what you’re looking for this year, then Covered Bridge Ranch outside of Montrose is where you’ll want to go.
Covered Bridge opens Friday and offers trees through Dec. 11. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday at 17249 6250 Road (Dave Wood Road) in Montrose.
Once you pick out and cut down your tree, a tractor-drawn wagon will take you back to the ranch’s barns where your tree will be loaded on your vehicle and you can roast marshmallows, see farm animals, climb a giant haystack, pick out decorations for a wreath and more.