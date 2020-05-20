On March 24, District 51 schools spent the day passing out Chromebook computers to students and parents in drive-by fashion so classes could resume for everyone after the strangest spring break in recent memory.
To ensure that each student could access online courses, the district distributed taxpayer-approved computers afforded by a 2017 bond measure/mill levy override for District 51.
Finally, the semester of the COVID-19 coronavirus has come to an end. Despite the struggles for parents, students, teachers and administrators with transitioning to and carrying out remote learning, the district views the handling of the semester as a success.
“We were kinda equipped for it and ready to go, but I was really surprised at how well kids did without us being there to hook things up,” D51 Executive Director of Technology Services Dan Burke said. “I think the parents and students did a really good job.”
This week marks the official conclusion of the semester, as parents and students have been returning their Chromebooks to their respective schools since last week. May 22 is the final day to return a Chromebook.
At Fruita Monument High School, each grade is given its own day for returning computers. Sophomores returned their Chromebooks on Tuesday while wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.
“They have a specific time of the day where they’re assigned to come in if they have a Chromebook,” Fruita Monument Principal Todd McClaskey said. “Basically, what they do is bring in their Chromebook, it’s disinfected, it will sit in a room for a few days and then district technology will come in and go through them.”
Seniors’ final day as students was Friday. Like other grade levels, they had other things to tend to beyond returning some tech.
“A lot of them got academic rewards and things we normally would’ve handed out in a ceremony,” McClaskey said. “We did virtual ceremonies this year for our seniors, so they were able to pick up their awards, caps and gowns, dropped off Chromebooks, dropped off textbooks, cleaned out lockers, paid any outstanding fees and things like that. We had them come in at a specific time of the day and we put the X’s on the ground 6 feet apart and required masks. Our students did an amazing job. They did their best to honor the social distancing guidelines and they did a super job.”
Each school in the Grand Valley is using its own approach to retrieving Chromebooks and allowing students to retrieve any of their own items they had to leave behind once remote learning began.
“We all have different building layouts, so a lot is dependent on the building you have and the logistics within your building,” McClaskey said.
When it came to dealing with students’ technological issues, the district was mostly prepared. District technicians were able to solve most issues over the phone when talking with parents and students.
“We ran into pretty much a gambit of tech problems, websites not available, just the normal everyday wear-and-tear stuff on computers that we were servicing,” Burke said. “The biggest trouble was, because of COVID-19, trying to schedule repairing computers or grabbing computers so we could give them a new one. Most stuff we were able to fix over the phone, so a lot of software stuff we were able to remedy but there were definitely a couple of hardware problems we had that were a challenge to get aligned with parents to drop it off at a certain time we could get it and get them a replacement.”
District and state leaders are hopeful that in-person classes will resume in the fall, but should a second wave of the coronavirus cause cancellations once again, D51 feels more equipped to handle the transition to technology.
“I know there were some problems out there, but looking at the big picture, I thought it went off pretty well,” Burke said. “It also gave us some things we can grow on if we have to do this again.”