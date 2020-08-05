The Colorado High School Activities Association announced Tuesday its plans for high school sports for the 2020-2021 calendar year, revealing that football and two other fall sports seasons have been moved to early March.
Football practices can begin Feb. 22 with competitions beginning March 4. Other delayed fall sports, volleyball and boys soccer, will begin practice on March 4.
CHSAA’s plan represents the result of negotiations between the organization and Gov. Jared Polis’s COVID-19 response team. On Tuesday, Polis and CHSAA Commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green spoke on the phone, solidifying the state’s plans for high school sports. Football being played this fall would have required a limit of 12 players per team, with 25 total on the field.
Instead, the state is hoping for better public health conditions and cooperative weather come March.
In addition to the already-approved fall sports of boys golf, boys tennis and softball, cross-country was approved for competition this fall. Practice will begin Aug. 12 and competitions can start Aug. 15.
All fall sports will conclude by Oct. 17. The rest of the sports won’t return until January as part of CHSAA’s plan for four distinct sports seasons, which starts with “Season A” in the fall.
The winter season, called “Season B,” will begin Jan. 4 with basketball, wrestling and girls swimming returning to the Western Slope. The first competitions will start Jan. 7.
Football and other delayed fall sports will take place during “Season C.”
“Season D” will begin competitions April 29, featuring baseball, girls golf, boys and girls lacrosse, girls soccer, boys swimming, girls tennis, and track and field.
“I can tell you a quadrant season was on the white board prior to the resurgence,” Blanford-Green said. “In early June, we put together a traditional season starting on time, then another 2-3 days saying, ‘What are our contingency plans?’.... This plan you’re seeing right now was on the white board in June and we’ve had to tweak it as we’ve been asked to make some revisions.”
School District 51 Athletic Director Paul Cain, who worked closely with CHSAA throughout this process, said there’s now a lot of work to get done.
“We have many challenges ahead of us trying to figure out our schedules and seasons, he said. “I am pleased that all sports will have the opportunity to compete this school year.”
For football coaches and players, news of a season being announced is cause to rejoice, but they know spring football will present unique challenges.
The football season will now consist of seven regular season games for all classifications. The postseason will be a week longer than it usually is, but it will feature fewer teams, as well. Each classification will be limited to eight playoff teams, effectively slashing the playoff fields in half.
“One of the coaches at a camp I went to a few weeks ago said that, as football players, we have to learn to adapt in-game, the next play, now and this season,” said Fruita Monument High School quarterback Kade Bessert. “Spring football, I think, will be complicated for seniors that are multi-sport athletes or have college opportunities.”
Coaches could encourage their players to try other sports prior to the spring, such as cross-country in the fall or wrestling in the winter, in order to stay in shape for the season. However, rules on team numbers could be a problem for athletes trying to branch out to other sports.
“First off, I’m glad that we have a season,” said Fruita coach Cameron Ross. “It’s going to take some planning and it’s going to change a lot of things, really… A lot of rosters are regulated down to a few people.”
Longtime Palisade head coach Joe Ramunno is simply happy that his Bulldogs will get their chance to bark, even if it’s much later in the calendar than usual.
“We will respect, adjust and be very grateful (for CHSAA’s decision),” Ramunno said. “It pains me to see any young person lose out on a season.”
Despite the non-contact nature of the sport and the social distancing that’s often inherently involved, volleyball couldn’t earn approval for the fall and will be played in the spring.
Under District 51’s Stage 2B, volleyball teams have been practicing this week, anticipating the green light from CHSAA would come soon. At Palisade, players have been practicing this week while wearing masks, staying in 15-person non-interchangeable pods and constantly disinfecting. Now, their season is more than six months away.
“I am glad there will be a season, first and foremost,” said Palisade head volleyball coach Wendy MacAskill. “Beyond that, I am still trying to wrap my head around that.”
Blanford-Green said during CHSAA’s press conference Tuesday that the gap between October and January is to account for two potential issues: sports overlapping and a second wave of the COVID-19 coronavirus amid colder weather across the state and the nation. Sports could overlap in the spring, as well, should Western Slope schools make their sport’s respective playoffs.
“It’s no different than our traditional seasons,” Blanford-Green said. “If you make the playoffs, there’s going to be some overlap. This calendar doesn’t change that. Those kids won’t have to make a choice about whether or not they participate.”
At his press conference on Tuesday, Gov. Polis voiced his satisfaction that they were able to piece together a plan to give high school athletes the opportunity to compete.
“I’m glad that the high school youth sports are going to be back, I’m glad that they are able to do every sport, and of course, just like professional sports, it’s not going to look like every other season, but they will have their championships, they will have their shortened seasons, they will have their practices and the kids will be able to participate.
“Just like professional athletes that we’re all watching, just like college athletics, it’s not going to look like any other season,” Polis added. “Obviously, if there’s a coronavirus outbreak on a team or at a school, there will be scheduling changes, there will be games missed. … so while I’m happy that every season will occur in some way, it doesn’t mean it’s for everybody and some kids will be making that sacrifice. This year, while they will be offered, I know that not everybody who wants to participate will feel safe participating, and that’s a valid decision.”