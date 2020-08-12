The Colorado High School Activities Association and the state of Colorado are currently receiving failing grades in the latest gjsentinel.com web poll.
The poll question — which asks “How would you grade the Colorado High School Activities Association’s restructuring of athletic seasons?” — saw a solid plurality of 36% handing out an F.
The plan, which has seen CHSAA work with Gov. Jared Polis’ office, includes shorter seasons and some fall sports, including football, moving to the springtime.
The remaining options are split fairly evenly with 18% giving out a D, 14% assigning a C, and separate 15% blocs for A and B.
The poll remains open through Saturday, so make sure to cast your vote. You can find the poll along the right rail of the homepage at gjsentinel.com.
