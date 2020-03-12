The Colorado High School Activities Association announced Thursday that all spring sports and activities will be suspended until at least April 6 because of the growing COVID-19 pandemic.
Events being suspended aren’t limited to games. Practices and team events will also be shut down until April as the coronavirus saga continues to grip the nation.
On Wednesday morning, athletic directors and officials from across the state convened a digital conference with CHSAA Commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green to discuss their options.
“There were about 50 of us on a conference call with CHSAA to discuss what we were looking to do,” District 51 Athletic Director Paul Cain said Thursday. “Even last night, I knew this was going to happen. The debate was whether we allow them to play (Thursday) or not. There’s events all over the state. People have already started. The consensus was to get through (Thursday)."
The suspension goes into effect today, affecting all sports played in the spring — baseball, girls soccer, boys and girls lacrosse, girls golf, girls tennis, boys swimming and track and field.
Cain and his fellow athletic directors across Colorado hope the seasons resume on time, but the unpredictable nature of the virus has made any longer-term planning an impossibility.
“We’ll reevaluate April 6 with the earliest we could start practices being April 7,” Cain said. “Could be longer.”
The move comes after the NBA and NHL suspended their seasons and March Madness and college football spring practices around the country being canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak.
District 51 baseball teams played their respective season openers Thursday in the Bill Fanning Memorial Classic, some of them unaware it would be their final game for at least a month.
Grand Junction defeated Horizon 3-1 at Suplizio Field. The Tigers fell behind 1-0 in the top of the first inning, but they scored three runs in the bottom frame to take the lead.
Christian Hafey's RBI single scored Kaden Manchester with the tying run. Shawn Meisner scored the go-ahead run on an error and Brock Edgar’s RBI single up the middle scored Hafey.
From there, Zac Coleman, Walker Naramore and Hafey combined to limit the Hawks to six hits and no more runs.
After the game the Tigers' coach informed them of CHSAA’s decision.
“For me, it’s been hectic because I’ve been dealing with a bunch of different things at once,” Justin Little said. “I didn’t tell the boys yet. I’m about to. I’ll try to keep their heads as clear as possible. They played great today. For me, I’ve been getting a lot of different information from a lot of different people.”
Little is hopeful his team’s season will resume in April.
“I have faith we’re going to come back and play,” he said.
Central also played at Suplizio Field, losing 11-2 to Rock Canyon.
The Warriors took an early lead when Ryan Pinneo singled with the bases loaded to score Triston Nostrand in the bottom of the second inning. However, the Jaguars scored the next four runs.
Central scored again in the fourth inning, when Nostrand scored again, this time on a Cole Klinzmann single to left field to cut the deficit to 4-2. Rock Canyon scored two runs in the fifth inning and five in the seventh to pull away.
For a senior-laden squad (10 of 17 players are seniors), Thursday was a bittersweet way to start a season.
“We intended on going out and playing hard in this game and nothing changes,” said Central coach Chuck Yost. “If it’s one game or 23 games, we want to go out and win, play hard and compete.”
Even if the coronavirus issue is resolved, at least locally, by the time CHSAA aims to continue sports, teams across the state will be affected by a month away from games and practice.
A month off from pitching, hitting and everything else that comes with baseball.
“It just puts you behind,” Yost said. “Kids have been working out since November, throwing and hitting and trying to get in shape. Now, we’ve got weeks off. It’ll take a while to get them back in shape.”