The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Colorado announced Tuesday the Colorado High School Activities Association has agreed to update its policies in response to a discrimination complaint under the Americans with Disabilities Act.
According to a press release, the complaint was submitted to the Justice Department alleging CHSAA disqualified a high school swimmer from a race in 2021 because the swimmer, a type 1 diabetic, had adhesive tape covering a glucose monitor the swimmer wore to monitor his blood sugar.
The swimmer, Ethan Orr, was 16 years old at the time, and competed for Coronado High School in Colorado Springs. He was slated to swim in a relay at the state swim meet when he was disqualified because of the tape covering his glucose monitor.
“I was heartbroken, I was infuriated, I was incredulous, in fact I was a bit in shock,” Orr’s mother, Amanda Terrell Orr, said.
“It was a bit humiliating for sure,” Orr said.
The release states organizations like CHSAA are required to make reasonable changes to policies, practices or procedures in order to avoid discrimination under ADA when those changes wouldn’t fundamentally alter the activity.
“All students with disabilities deserve the same opportunities to participate in high school sports and activities as students without disabilities,” said U.S. Attorney Cole Finegan. “We are pleased that CHSAA has agreed to adopt policies that comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.”
The changes, according to the press release, include:
“Clarify in its activity-specific rules that students with disabilities may participate in CHSAA-sponsored activities while using adhesive tape on medical devices if they provide medical documentation.”
“Adopt an internal procedure for evaluating requests from students with disabilities for reasonable modifications of CHSAA’s bylaws or the activity-specific rules, with such requests promptly evaluated by CHSAA Assistant Commissioners.”
“Amend CHSAA’s bylaws to make clear that a student with a disability, or their coach, can seek an on-the-spot reasonable modification from a referee at games, meets, competitions, or other CHSAA-sponsored activities, and that the referee can grant such a request if it is readily apparent that the medical device is intended to address a disability.”
“Make reasonable efforts to notify schools, coaches, students, and referees of these policy changes to CHSAA’s bylaws and activity-specific rules”
“Provide training for CHSAA employees, contractors, agents, and volunteers on the requirements of the ADA.”