The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Colorado announced Tuesday the Colorado High School Activities Association has agreed to update its policies in response to a discrimination complaint under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

According to a press release, the complaint was submitted to the Justice Department alleging CHSAA disqualified a high school swimmer from a race in 2021 because the swimmer, a type 1 diabetic, had adhesive tape covering a glucose monitor the swimmer wore to monitor his blood sugar.

