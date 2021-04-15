Next weekend, April 24-25, will see the return of one of the Western Slope’s most significant religious events: Share- Fest.
ShareFest is an annual charitable initiative by dozens of churches, almost all of which are in Mesa County, to serve the county’s most vulnerable or eldest residents. This year, more than 20 churches are participating.
“We go out in the community and show the love of Jesus by serving the people who are in the community,” said Share- Fest Steering Committee Chairperson Debe Colby. “We try to focus on elderly people, disabled people and underserved people. They do projects such as raking yards and washing windows and cleaning flowerbeds. We start swamp coolers for people who can’t afford to have someone do that. ... It’s a weekend where we take the time to show the community that we care and that God loves them.”
ShareFest began in 1999 in central Arkansas. That concept soon grew to other states, including Colorado in 2008. That April was the first ShareFest in the Grand Valley, and it was a roaring success.
More than 3,000 people representing nearly two dozen churches served on more than 600 projects.
In some years since, as many as 40 Western Slope churches have joined the cause.
This year’s slate of projects are already planned, as Share- Fest’s website and phone line accepted project requests through April 9. Colby isn’t certain how many people will be serving, but with more than 20 churches involved, it will once again be an example of faith at work on a region-wide scale.
This year’s ShareFest won’t include some features of the past, such as Mother’s Day tote bags filled with goods or homemade cookies in bags promoting, and containing informational guides to, Western Colorado 2-1-1, the one-call access line to present Western Slopers with a multitude of social service options or information.
However, those homemade cookies aren’t going to waste.
“All the people that bake those homemade cookies are still baking thousands of cookies and we’re going to give them to Pathways and Homeward Bound, and to Grand Valley Catholic Outreach at the soup kitchen for their to-go lunches that they’re doing,” Colby said.
ShareFest’s steering committee has weekly Zoom meetings, spearheaded by Colby, with representatives and leaders from every church that will be participating this year, ensuring a cohesive, organized charity effort.
COVID-19 regulations will still be in play, such as housing projects being limited to the exterior, but last year’s ShareFest went on as scheduled despite the relative lack of interaction with those they’re helping.
“When you do a ShareFest project, once you ‘adopt’ it, you get information about who the homeowner is, what their address and phone number are, and what they want done, and your responsibility, the church’s responsibility, is to call that homeowner, identify yourself, and say, ‘I’d like to come and see what the project is and we’d like to set a time to come and actually do the project,’ ” Colby said. “We’re glad we’re able to do this this year. We’ve had the health department on all of our Zoom calls and they’re very pleased with the way we’re doing it.”