An artist rendering was released Friday for what will become the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple in Grand Junction.
The rendering shows the exterior of a single-story, white temple with a spire reaching toward the sky and landscaping surrounding the building with flowers and greenery.
Every temple is a little different and each is designed to fit the area or region where it is located, said Paige Storheim, director of communications for the church’s Denver Colorado Southwest Slope.
The Grand Junction temple is to be 25,000 square feet and will be built on 6.94 acres on the southeast corner of Horizon Drive and North 12th Street.
A date for the groundbreaking has not been announced.
Everything about a temple must be approved by church leadership, “sometimes down to the doorknobs,” Storheim said.
The reasons for the temple’s design, both its exterior and interior, as well as other details will be made known at the open house after the temple construction is finished.
The public is welcome to tour the completed building prior to its dedication, Storheim said.
The church pours time, detail and funds into each temple, “because it’s the most sacred thing for us,” she said.
The Grand Junction temple will be the third temple built in Colorado, joining temples in Denver and Fort Collins.
For information about Latter-day Saints’ temples, go to churchofjesuschristtemples.org.