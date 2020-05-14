As local coronavirus case numbers remain low, Mesa County officials hope to provide opportunities for more businesses to expand or restart operations, as well as plans that may lead to increased capacity during religious services.
At Wednesday’s community briefing, Mesa County Public Health Executive Director Jeff Kuhr said the county is finalizing the next phase of its reopening plan. Much like the county’s current plan, efforts to further loosen restrictions require state approval.
“We are in the process of writing an application to allow further openings,” Kuhr said.
The county’s phase 2 application will be sent to the state for approval by the end of the week. It proposes a permitting process for business owners to reopen with the county’s blessing.
“In this next phase we are going to propose to the state that we allow almost any business or facility that would like to do so (open) after filling out a permit, similar to opening up a restaurant,” he said. “We want our businesses and facilities to have the opportunity to tell us why they should be able to open up while maintaining social distancing practices. We want to review that and we want to grant that.”
While public health has thus far dictated what can or can’t open, Kuhr said that, with the phase 2 application, business owners should have more of a say. Through the first phase of the reopening process, Kuhr learned that for everything the county reopened, there was still plenty of confusion about what could or couldn’t be open.
Notably, on the first Monday of the new policy, Mesa Mall opened only to have to close again following clarified guidance from the state.
“I think businesses felt like they should have been involved in that process and they weren’t,” he said.
Kuhr hopes to not have that problem a second time. He also doesn’t want business owners to fear reopening.
“We’ve heard from business owners who were afraid to open to just have to close down again immediately,” Kuhr said. “We don’t want that to be a fear.”
Health officials are also looking at the county’s ability to handle an outbreak as well as how they monitor businesses during the pandemic.
”If we have an outbreak, we don’t want that to mean that we will scale back. We want to be able to handle an outbreak where it occurs,” Kuhr explained.
In addition to a permitting system, Mesa County Public Health will look to allow for more than 50 people at churches and other faith-based organizations, the number at which attendance is presently capped.
“We’re trying to get churches lifted to 50% (of allowable occupancy) right now because it makes great sense and it should have been done to begin with,” Kuhr said.
Landmark Baptist Church Pastor Tom Barlament was thrilled to hear about the prospect of opening church services to more people.
In a few days, the church will be holding its third-straight drive-in Sunday service, where Barlament expects as many as 200 attendees.
For Barlament, maintaining a close connection with his congregation and ensuring they know he is still there for them has been most important during this crisis.
“You can tell a lot about a church whether it is event- or people-oriented,” he said.
An older couple that has attended church at Landmark for the past 15 years wasn’t staying in contact or attending online services with the church during the crisis, so Barlament stopped by their home to check in and see how they were doing.
“They said they don’t even have a computer,” he said.
Fortunately for that couple, churches can open services for up to 50 people under the current guidelines.
In order to make it work, Barlament said they have been putting people on a list and getting a count of how many family members will be coming. The numbers are tallied and a rotation is created to make it work with health guidelines. He said folks have signed up for Sunday or Wednesday and are rotated between the two.
“It’s been pretty split,” Barlament said when asked what the general reaction has been to the circumstances. “Some people have been more on the health and safety and want to take every precaution and others want their religious liberty. It’s a delicate balance. We don’t want to offend anyone and we’re in contact with the health department.”
After First United Methodist Church held a small, in-person service earlier in the month, Pastor Steve Easterday-McPadden said they hadn’t considered the full implications of county health department guidelines and won’t do any more in-person services until the first Sunday of June.
He only expected “a small number of the congregation to be engaged in live worship through the summer” as most have adjusted well to the streaming and remote prayer options available.
Health officials anticipate getting the phase 2 application in by Friday.
“I’m excited about this process. We have the ability to monitor and control the spread so we should be able to, within reason, roll out,” Kuhr said.