Even though a large congregation isn’t possible because of the concern brought about by COVID-19, area church leaders are reaching their congregation however they can.
Churches in Grand Junction are live streaming Sunday services on their websites and Facebook pages, even though pews are empty.
Mike Redeker, the lead pastor at Lutheran Church and School of Messiah, does a radio sermon each Sunday on KNZZ-AM, and has begun a daily devotional on the church’s Facebook page to help reach his congregation.
Church members gathered for services on March 15, but Sunday was only a live stream.
“Even though you can’t face them, God’s word is getting out and that’s a big thing,” Redeker said.
Redeker’s daily devotionals on Facebook usually end the same way.
“The sun is still shining, the moon is still bright, the stars are still twinkling and the colors are out,” he said. “That kind of helps people put things in perspective.”
The Daily Sentinel has compiled a list of churches in the Grand Valley that are offering live streaming services.
A number of churches are also offering online tithing or are encouraging parishioners to mail their tithes to the church office.
Contact your local house of worship for more information.
Please email the Sentinel at covid@gjsentinel.com to make additions or changes to this list.
n Canyon View Vineyard: Services at 9 a.m. Sundays streaming on Facebook, YouTube, and at canyonviewchurch.com.
n Church of the Nativity: Live stream link with the Colorado Episcopal Church, service at 10 a.m. at https://episcopalcolorado.org/live/; on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/EpiscopalCO; on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0746Fr0PUaHMnXyPFnDDDA
n Colorado Episcopal Church. 10 a.m. service on Sunday. Links available at https://episcopalcolorado.org/live/; facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EpiscopalCO; https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0746Fr0PUaHMnXyPFnDDDA
n Downtown Vineyard Church: Services at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday at thedowntownvineyard.com.
n Faith Heights Church: Services at 7 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. Sunday at faithheights.org.
n Fellowship Church: Services streaming at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday on Facebook and at fellowshipgj.com.
n First United Methodist Church: Streaming services from Facebook at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Sunday; fumcgj.org.
n First Presbyterian Church: Live streaming on Facebook, traditional services at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. and contemporary service at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. Will post services at firstpresgj.org.
n Fruita United Methodist Church and Palisade United Methodist Church: Live streaming on Sundays at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCq6-GlFlqkcRNwfopkwwRbQ; daily reflections at https://www.facebook.com/Palisade-United-Methodist-Church-102954547725315; weekly Bible study at 10 a.m. Wednesdays, email PastorPatLewis@gjmail.com or 970-697-9090 for information.
n Grand Junction First Church of the Nazarene: Live on Facebook at 10:30 a.m. Sunday and at gjnazarene.com.
n Landmark Baptist Church: Live stream at 8:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Sunday as well as 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at lbcgj.com.
n Life Community Church: Live streaming service on Facebook at 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Sunday and posted at lifegj.org.
n St. Joseph Catholic Church: Live streaming of Masses on St. Joseph’s Facebook page at 7 a.m. Monday through Friday; Spanish Masses at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday; weekend Masses 4:30 p.m. Saturday and 7:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Sunday. Holy Hours and Friday Stations of the Cross are also live-streamed on Facebook; stjosephgj.org.
n The Rock Church: Live streaming services at 10 a.m. Sunday on Facebook or YouTube. Links are at therockgj.com.
n Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Grand Valley: Virtual services are at 10:30 a.m. Sunday through Zoom. The link to the worship service can be found at grandvalleyuu.org.
n Victory Life: Watch streaming services at 9 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. Sundays at victorylifepeople.church or on Facebook.
— Patti Arnold and Tammy Gemaehlich contributed to this report