As the coronavirus continues to spread in the state, local churches and faith organizations are weighing how to continue providing spiritual services to their congregations while limiting the risk of spreading the COVID-19 disease.
Grand Junction’s First Presbyterian Church, 3940 27½ Road, has closed its doors temporarily, said Debe Colby, director of outreach and mission. It closed Thursday and will remain closed through next Tuesday.
“We are not holding services this Sunday,” Colby said. “The building will be closed until next Tuesday. This is just out of an abundance of caution because our population is the target of the coronavirus.”
Members of the church’s community were informed of the decision, Colby said, and they are using the time to take precautionary measures like disinfecting the building.
“The pastor has sent a letter explaining what we’re doing and why,” Colby said. “We’re also working with the health department to try to get this information out to as many churches as we can about what to do because the health department is overwhelmed right now.”
Colby said she has been passing along information from Mesa County Public Health about the differences between coronavirus and the flu, and the precautions that can be taken to help reduce the risk of contracting or spreading the virus.
While First Presbyterian is closed, other churches are remaining open but advising members with symptoms or who are in high-risk groups not to attend services.
Palisade Christian Church Youth Pastor Hunter Mendoza said the church will be open, but officials are making efforts to keep their members healthy.
“We have been doing extra cleaning of the church and kind of disinfecting,” Mendoza said. “We have notified them if you are not feeling well, please do not come because there are quite a few at-risk people (in the congregation).”
Fruita’s Canyon West Worship Center said it is changing the way it operates its monthly food bank. It will be going to a drive-thru format, said Pastor Phil Van Why.
He said the center will still have services Sunday, but he encourages older members and others at a higher risk from coronavirus to stream the services online.
“Our church is pretty small, so we won’t change our Sunday services,” Van Why said. “We already post our services on Facebook live, so that’s not a big change for us.”
At this time, there are no confirmed cases in Mesa County, but all three churches said they are monitoring the situation with COVID-19 closely and will make future decisions about programs and services based on the most up-to-date information.