The 21st Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team has completed its investigation into a June 10 Grand Junction Police Department shooting in the parking lot of Sportsman’s Warehouse, and none of the officers involved will face criminal charges.
The three officers, Tim Janda, Matt Parks and Chris Wilson, have all returned to duty after shooting Marc Matteson, who survived his injuries.
The report states that the officers believed they were in imminent danger of being killed because they reported seeing a handgun, which turned out to be a BB gun, in Matteson’s hand and were aware Matteson had violently resisted arrest earlier in the incident.
In Colorado, legally using deadly force in self defense requires the person acting in self defense does so in the belief they or another is in danger of imminent death or great bodily injury, and that that belief is reasonable.
According to the investigation report, two GJPD officers who were not involved in the shooting responded to Rocket Park advised that the subject, Matteson, had outstanding warrants.
The officers approached Matteson to take him into custody, but Matteson refused, the report states.
One officer tried to physically take Matteson into custody but Matteson struck the officer in the back of the head, the report states.
The other officer twice attempted to subdue Matteson with a taser, according to the report, but neither attempt was successful.
Matteson then ran away and was chased by the officers, before turning and running at one of the officers and striking him several times, the report states.
According to the report, Matteson got into a car and fled. The car’s information was aired, and he was located by officers with the Special Investigation Unit, including Janda and Parks, and followed to the parking lot of Sportsman’s Warehouse.
The officers boxed Matteson’s vehicle in, at which point Wilson arrived on scene, according to the report.
With officers yelling commands and pointing weapons at him, Matteson began “digging” around in the back seat of the car, according to the report.
Officer Arnold Naik then saw Matteson moving from the back seat to the front seat holding a handgun, according to the report.
Wilson also saw Matteson holding a handgun, the report states, and yelled “gun, gun, gun.” He later said he didn’t see enough of the gun to see its orange tip.
Janda yelled at Matteson to “drop the gun,” according to the report, and Janda and Parks fired at Matteson.
According to the report, Janda was convinced Matteson was about to fire based on Wilson’s tone.
Wilson fired after hearing Janda and Parks fire, believing he had heard Matteson fire.
According to the report, Janda and Parks each fired eight rounds and Wilson fired 12 rounds. Naik did not fire his weapon.
Matteson was taken to the hospital and underwent surgery to remove a bullet fragment. Other rounds that hit him did not remain in his body, according to the report. He was arrested upon being released from the hospital.
According to the report, officers found a black Walther P22 BB gun with an orange circular tip in Matteson’s car.
According to the investigation, Janda has been with GJPD for 16 years and works on the SWAT Team and Special Investigations Unit. Parks has been with GJPD for nine years and works with the Special Investigations Unit. Wilson has been with GJPD for six years and is a patrol tactics instructor, firearms instructor, field training officer and member of the SWAT team.
District Attorney Dan Rubinstein previously said the investigation had been complete for some time, and the officers wouldn’t face charges.
Rubinstein said publishing the investigation’s findings took longer than normal because his department was short staffed and busy with other cases such as the investigation into the Mesa County Clerk.
The CIRT team investigates uses of force by law enforcement officers, and is comprised of representatives of area law enforcement.
The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office led CIRT’s investigation into the incident.
Matteson was convicted of assault on a police officer and menacing, and was sentenced to 14 years in the Department of Corrections, plus parole.