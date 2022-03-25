The Mesa County Critical Incident Response Team has completed its investigation into the Grand Junction Police shooting death of a man at the St. Mary's Advanced Medicine Pavilion last June, with no charges to be filed against the officer.
Reginald Hansen, 75, of League City, Texas was shot and killed by GJPD Cpl. Taylor Schreiner, who was responding to a report of a man with a gun in the pavilion.
Schreiner was the first on scene at the hospital following a call reporting a man with a gun at the pavilion.
According to the investigation, several witnesses in the clinic section of the pavilion's neurosurgery unit were the first to report Hansen was in the building with a handgun looking for a specific doctor, who was not in the pavilion at the time.
One witness reported Hansen pointed a gun at her while saying he needed to see the doctor.
A St. Mary's security officer also reported seeing Hanson with a gun, and that Hanson said "I'm here to die today."
According to the report, Schreiner told investigators he saw Hanson on the second floor of the pavilion with a handgun talking to a security officer.
Schreiner, who had his patrol rifle, told investigators he told Hansen to drop the gun, and that Hansen refused.
Witnesses estimated Schreiner told Hansen to drop the gun about 10 times, according to the report.
Schreiner also told investigators he told Hansen he would shoot him.
According to the investigation, Scheiner fired five times, all of which hit Hansen, who was taken to St. Mary's Hospital across the street, where he was pronounced dead.
“Um, at that point I was in fear for my life. I - there’s not a question that if I didn’t take the shots at that point, he was going to start shooting at me and shoot me or shoot the security guard, or he was going to retreat back into the hospital and shoot other civilians that were still in the hospital,” Schreiner is quoted as saying in the report.
A letter found at the scene revealed Hansen traveled to Colorado from Texas to confront two doctors, one of which had performed two back surgeries on him and the other who had worked on his pain management.
Hansen was critical of the two doctors in the letter, and said it was up to him to stop them even if he died in the process.
"They have left me so mutilated and in pain that life is not worth living but the real reason for my actions is not reprisal or anger it is simply to stop them from doing this to another person," a portion of a letter found at the scene read.
In Colorado, lethal force can be used in self defense if the person using the force feels like they or another person are in imminent danger of death or great bodily injury, and that belief must be deemed to be reasonable.
The report states Schreiner was too far away from Hansen for any of his less-lethal tools such as pepper spray or taser to be effective, and that a reasonable person would conclude based on Hansen's behavior, "nothing short of utilizing deadly force would have stopped Mr. Hansen from harming others."
The CIRT team is made up of investigators from area law enforcement agencies and the district attorney's office. It is charged with investigating uses of force by law enforcement. The Mesa County Sheriff's Office led the investigation.
Schreiner has been with GJPD for seven years, and is back on active duty after having been cleared by an internal investigation. He received the department's medal of valor in October for his actions at the hospital.