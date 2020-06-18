Local governments are hoping to recoup some of their coronavirus-related spending after millions in federal money has become available through a provision in the CARES Act.
The Colorado Department of Local Affairs (DOLA) will be distributing $275 million allocated in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, also known as the CARES Act, to local governments throughout Colorado. Of that total, Mesa County has been allocated $13.2 million to be split among the local governments.
Grand Junction, Fruita, Palisade, Collbran and De Beque, as well as Mesa County, are all eligible to receive the money, which must be spent on coronavirus-related expenditures. Each local government has until July 7 to “opt-in” and then would need to apply for the funding.
Before that can happen, all the local governments and the county government will need to form an Intergovernmental Agreement that determines how the money will be allocated between those entities. County Administrator Peter Baier said he met with representatives from the cities and towns and believe they can have an agreement completed by Friday.
Baier said they are looking at a few different ways the money can be split up. Once that is agreed to, the various city councils and town boards will need to vote to approve the agreement.
“We really have to work on this agreement that spells out the distribution of appropriate percentages within our area and how much we’ll get,” Grand Junction City Manager Greg Caton said. “Right now we believe we have about $2 million in expenditures.”
Baier said the county’s expenses were also in the millions. He said some expenditures, like at Mesa County Public Health, would obviously qualify but some others might as well. Grand Junction has distributed more than $500,000 to local nonprofits and made around $500,000 in forgivable loans available to local businesses, which Caton said may qualify for this program, as well as a number of other expenses.
Eligible expenses, according to DOLA, means they had to have been necessary expenditures incurred due to the public health crisis that were not budgeted and were incurred from March 1 through the end of this year.
Both Fruita and Palisade said they plan to seek reimbursement for some of their expenses. Both have been tracking those expenses and identified everything from putting in sneeze guards in their buildings to increased attorney fees related to the pandemic.
“We have a lot of things between first aid equipment for our fire, EMS and police, as well as staff,” Palisade Town Administrator Janet Hawkinson said. “Also, with local businesses, we built a couple outdoor seating areas. Our attorney fees have gone up.”
While money to cover some local expenditures will be a help, Caton cautioned that it would not be a “windfall” for the area as these were unexpected expenses. Fruita City Manager Mike Bennett said getting relief from the federal government for revenue shortfalls would make a bigger impact. Congress is currently considering legislation to do that.
“Early on when this started we immediately started tracking all COVID-related expenses,” Bennett said. “A lot of what has resulted for governments is similar to businesses where while there have been expenses it’s been higher on the shortfall of revenues.”
If the agreement is completed this week the representatives of the municipalities could begin voting on it in the next few weeks.