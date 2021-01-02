Big projects, recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and a return of events are what local municipalities are planning for in 2021.
The first three to six months of the year is likely to look a lot like the past nine months of COVID-19 restrictions and altered business for cities and towns. However, the Grand Valley’s local governments are looking at modifying plans to hopefully have some events by June.
“It’s definitely a challenge, but it’s a bright spot in 2021,” Fruita City Manager Mike Bennett said. “I think we’re definitely hopeful and confident that we should be able to get back to events at some point in 2021. It makes it difficult for planning in the first quarter. We’re not looking at planning for large events in the first quarter of 2021. ”
Palisade Town Administrator Janet Hawkinson said they are planning one of their large events, the Palisade Bluegrass Festival, in June. She said they are making plans to hold it, even if there are still some COVID-19 restrictions.
“We’re right now working to see if we can broadcast it,” Hawkinson said. “So if people aren’t able to come, we still have some COVID, maybe we can broadcast it so people can watch from home.”
The return to normalcy will depend on how quickly a vaccine can be distributed, Grand Junction City Manager Greg Caton said. He said he expects the COVID-19 situation to continue at least through the first quarter.
“At least one quarter in 2021 will be really what we’ve been experiencing the last nine months, in the sense that we’re still going to have COVID,” Caton said. “So most things won’t change or return to normal until probably after that and it just depends on how quickly the vaccine is in our community and across the country.”
While COVID-19 will persist into the new year, all three municipalities are moving forward with large capital projects that will improve roads and infrastructure across the valley. Grand Junction has budgeted $85 million in capital spending.
Last week, Caton announced the city had financed its planned improvements for the Lincoln Park Stadium Complex that includes Suplizio Field and Stocker Stadium. He said some aspects of the project will begin at the stadium in 2021, but other parts won’t be completed until 2022.
“We need to obviously phase or time the improvements with various things, other uses of the facility,” Caton said. “So that will be important on how we time that.”
Both Grand Junction and Palisade are planning improvements to river access and amenities in 2021. Grand Junction has a plan to upgrade the Blue Heron Boat Ramp and create a second wave in its Las Colonias River Park. Palisade will continue removing tamarisk and Russian olive from Riverbend Park and improve the boat ramp as well.
Public safety will see an investment next year as Grand Junction replaces its Fire Station 3 and begins the process of replacing Station 8. Both Grand Junction and Fruita will be adding to their police forces as well.
There are major road projects planned in all three communities. Palisade will start public engagement on its U.S. Highway 6 plans, which includes turning the road from four lanes to two lanes near downtown and adding a multimodal path to the Palisade High School. Fruita will replace the Pine Street Bridge and Grand Junction plans a major upgrade to the 24 Road area.
“The infrastructure piece, it creates jobs in our community and then when we can get low interest rates it’s a really wise use of public dollars,” Caton said. “Twenty-four Road is really going to reinvent itself in the very near future with those improvements up there.”
Reinvention as the local economy recovers may be in the cards for local municipalities as well. Bennett said, as they move into recovery they plan to learn from the experience of the pandemic to help them going into the future.
“First and foremost going into 2021 we’ve got an opportunity to learn from the pandemic and there’s a lot of efficiencies, there’s a lot of opportunities that even though we would never have wished this pandemic on anybody there’s a lot you can learn from and build upon moving forward,” Bennett said.
Caton commended his staff for finding ways to continue to deliver services during the pandemic. Those efforts will continue into 2021. He said their work in 2020 has left them in a strong position headed into 2021.
“I’m really proud as we finish up 2020 that we were able to deliver our regular services, the day-to-day services that our community expects,” Caton said. “That’s not a given in this environment that we’re in. I think just the normal is exceptional.”