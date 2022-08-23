Colorado GOP senator becomes Democrat, cites vote falsehoods

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Colorado Sen. Kevin Priola, left, Democratic House Speaker KC Becker, center, and Democratic Sen. Lois Court discuss a proposed ballot initiative to let the state keep excess tax revenue in 2019. Citing alarm toward the Republican Party’s widespread embrace of 2020 election conspiracies, Priola, a moderate GOP, has switched his affiliation to Democrat. Priola’s decision, announced on Monday, enhances Democrats’ chances of retaining their majority in the chamber in the November midterms.

 Jim Anderson

Republicans’ effort to win control of the Colorado Senate just got a little harder.

That happened Monday when one of the party’s most moderate members, Sen. Kevin Priola of Henderson announced that he not only was leaving the Grand Old Party, but joining the ranks of the Democrats.