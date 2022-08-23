Republicans’ effort to win control of the Colorado Senate just got a little harder.
That happened Monday when one of the party’s most moderate members, Sen. Kevin Priola of Henderson announced that he not only was leaving the Grand Old Party, but joining the ranks of the Democrats.
In a letter the longtime legislator posted on Twitter, Priola said he’s tired of so many members of his party embracing election deniers, and backing the false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from former GOP President Donald Trump.
“Like many Coloradans, I watched the events on January 6th with horror,” Priola wrote.
“I felt that clearly this would be the last straw and that my party would now finally distance itself from Donald Trump and the political environment he created,” Priola added. “Week after week, and month after month, I waited for that response. It never came. I cannot continue to be a part of a political party that is okay with a violent attempt to overturn a free and fair election and continue to peddle claims that the 2020 election was stolen.”
Priola’s surprise announcement met with praise from legislative Democrats and condemnation from the Colorado Republican Party.
“Kevin Priola finally made the move to the party he’s consistently voted with,” said GOP chairwoman Kristi Burton Brown. “After lying to his constituents and routinely voting for tax increases that hurt the everyday working families of his district, he’s now admitted his true affiliation: a pro tax-increase Democrat.”
Sen. John Cooke, R-Greeley, who could be the next Senate president should Republicans win a majority, said Priola’s decision isn’t all that surprising.
“I think that whole January 6 thing is just an excuse to be able to switch,” Cooke said. “I don’t think there’s one senator that supports or thinks what happened on January 6 was a good thing, so to use that as an excuse is mind-boggling to me.”
With Priola in their ranks, Democrats now control the Senate 21-14.
Senate President Stephen Fenberg, D-Boulder, said Priola should be heralded for his decision because he did what only a handful of Republicans who aren’t election deniers nor fans of Trump talk about only in the shadows.
“Senator Priola has been outspoken about the danger of the Republican Party’s embrace of conspiracy theories about the 2020 election,” Fenberg said. “This past session, Senator Priola teamed up with me to run SB22-153, which strengthened the security and integrity of our election system. At the same time, the Colorado Republican Party was largely silent about the election crimes of (Mesa County Clerk) Tina Peters had been accused of, and not a single one of his Republican colleagues in either chamber supported.”
Priola, who served four two-year terms in the Colorado House and now is halfway through his second four-year term in the Senate, often is the only Republican who votes with Democrats, though not all the time.
Because of term limits, he cannot run for the Senate again in 2024.
As such, he’s considered one of the more moderate Republicans in Colorado politics, something he said is true because his adheres to the principles of former GOP President Ronald Reagan.
“He spent his presidency looking out for American interests, not cozying up to Russians,” Priola wrote. “He was for free trade and not raising taxes on Americans through tariffs. Reagan taught me about the 11th Commandment, ‘Don’t speak ill of another Republican,’ which I still adhere to today. I haven’t changed much in 30 years, but my party has.”
Dick Wadhams, a former chairman of the Colorado Republican Party, said he agrees with Priola about election deniers, but questioned the senator’s decision to leave the party, saying election deniers like Peters in her bid for the GOP nomination for secretary of state, U.S. Senate candidate Ron Hanks and gubernatorial candidate Greg Lopez all lost handily.
What may be true of national Republicans isn’t (true) of Republicans who vote in Colorado, Wadhams said.
“I share about 90% of his observations of the election deniers, but what’s ironic about Kevin switching now, we just had a primary election where the election deniers were routed,” he said. “Colorado stands out as a state that, across the board, defeated these election conspiracy theorists, which I think speaks well for the party.”
Wadhams said the party’s chances of winning a majority in the Colorado Senate now means it must win four seats in November instead of three.
Still, he believes the party has a shot at that majority.
“There is a pathway, but it is more difficult, no doubt about it,” Wadhams said.
Cooke, too, says his party’s goals aren’t thwarted, that five senate districts are now far more competitive than they used to be, thanks to last year’s redistricting.
He added, however, that the party now needs to pick up four of them to gain that majority.