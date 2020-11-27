Citing a local case as a controlling ruling, the Colorado Court of Appeals ruled this week that a campaign finance complaint adjudicated by the state must first be appealed to district court, rather than directly to appellate courts.
In a complaint filed by the right-leaning Campaign Integrity Watchdog, a one-man organization created by political activist Matthew Arnold that attempts to hold candidates accountable on campaign finance matters, a three-judge panel of the court ruled that it lacks jurisdiction in a dismissed complaint against state Sen. Brittany Pettersen, D-Lakewood, over alleged campaign finance violations in 2018.
Because of a federal district court ruling that same year known as Holland v. Williams that tossed as unconstitutional the state’s campaign finance laws that left individual citizens with the burden of proving complaints before state-paid administrative law judges, the Secretary of State’s Office enacted rules to investigate and prosecute such complaints itself.
Those new rules allow the state to dismiss complaints that are deemed frivolous or fall outside statute of limitations laws.
They also allow the state to let candidates cure problems that are deemed to be unintentional violations without having to go through a judicial process. That curing is now allowed because of a law approved in 2017 by the Colorado Legislature that was introduced by then Rep. Dan Thurlow, R-Grand Junction, who had been fined $1,080 based on a successful complaint filed by Arnold for minor errors in several of his campaign finance reports.
Any legal appeal of those decisions, however, first must go before a district court judge, Judge Michael Berger wrote in the ruling, which was joined by appellate judges Jerry Jones and Neeti Vasant Pawar.
“This court has only the jurisdiction conferred on it by statue,” Berger wrote. “The Administrative Procedures Act vests jurisdiction to review final orders of administrative agencies in the district court, not this court, except when a statue or rule expressly provides otherwise. Absent such a statue or rule, we lack jurisdiction.”
The court used a precedent-setting case from Mesa County as being “dispositive” or controlling, in the Pettersen case.
There, Mesa County resident Michael Day filed a campaign finance complaint in 2018 against current Palisade Town Trustee Thea Chase, who at the time was a candidate for the Colorado House.
In May, another three-judge panel of the court tossed Day’s complaint against Chase on similar grounds, saying it lacked jurisdiction because Day hadn’t first brought his appeal to district court. His original complaint was dismissed by the Secretary of State’s Office because it had been filed after the 90-day statute of limitations.