The Grand Junction City Council met Wednesday and approved two ordinances to add new parcels into the Dos Rios General Improvement District (GID) and to extend the date for issuing bonds to pay for infrastructure in the development.
The council, which serves as the board for the Dos Rios GID, had originally approved issuing special revenue bonds in early June 2020. The issuance was delayed, but the city is now ready to move forward, City Attorney John Shaver said.
“Because of some of the time that has elapsed between when you first considered and approved that ordinance until now and also to facilitate the finalization of the bond issuance, we would recommend approval,” Shaver said.
Council member Chuck McDaniel asked if there had been any change other than the issuance date. Shaver said there was discussion of adding about $1 million of spending on an additional park space in the development, but the council decided earlier to use proceeds from the sale of the property instead. So the only change is the date.
The city expects to have the bond funding by May 6. This debt is the responsibility of the GID, and the city does not have any liability for the debt, according to a staff report.
Since the formation of the GID, the city has purchased additional properties in the area of Dos Rios, Shaver said. The council approved adding those into the GID. The properties will then be subject to the special mill levy, which will pay for infrastructure bonds.
“This will include in the district for purposes of application of the mill levy all of the properties that are described within the petition …” Shaver said. “The city acquired numerous, what we call inholding, parcels over the course of the past year and a half or two years and this ordinance adds those parcels to the GID.”
The ordinances passed unanimously. There was no public comment.
The city is to sell the property to a developer within the next six weeks with the first of two closings set on or before April 30. It recently agreed to invest another $1 million into public park space within the development, including improved river access and a splash pad.