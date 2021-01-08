The Grand Junction City Council voted unanimously Wednesday evening to adopt the Parks, Recreation and Open Space (PROS) Master Plan, which identified around $150 million in potential capital projects over the next decade.
Parks and Recreation Director Ken Sherbenou thanked everyone who had been involved with developing the plan, including the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board and Great Outdoors Colorado, which provided grant funding. The plan was developed through 2020 in partnership with consultant Greenplay, LLC.
“This is the culmination of a lot of work, particularly in 2020 that we’ve been engaged in,” Sherbenou said. “A lot of public input has been received that has really driven this plan — that is the plan that is the vision for this community’s parks and recreation system.”
Keri Konold with Greenplay, LLC said through engagement with the community they were able to identify top priorities and projects that can be tackled in the short term. The number one priority identified is a community center.
“This is a comprehensive plan,” Konold said. “As we’ve looked at this system and seen the breadth of responsibility of this department and the services the City offers certainly there are some top priorities based on community input and need.”
Short term projects identified in the plan include a community center at Lincoln Park, upgrades to the Blue Heron Boat Ramp and a Western Colorado Botanical Gardens Master Plan. Council has been discussing a community center feasibility study, which came out of the PROS Plan, but is not a part of it.
While the plan does lay out capital improvement projects that total nearly $150 million, they are not yet funded and each project would need to return to Council. Sherbenou said it is important to have those projects identified and prioritized now, so the city can move forward if funding becomes available.
“As opportunities arise, as funding becomes available, you have a document to take hold and use to pursue projects to improve the parks and recreation and open space system,” Sherbenou said.
Those projects cover a wide range of recreational activities from indoor cycling to more open space.
Sherbenou said having such a wide range of project types will be helpful when pursuing funding.
“Having the PROS Plan with the diversity of projects listed gives us some nimbleness and ability to adjust and pursue grant funding when it is available,” Sherbenou said.
Mayor Duke Wortmann thanked Sherbenou and everyone involved for their work. He said he was glad they could now point to a document that laid out the city’s priorities. “I know all of council is thrilled to get some sort of map out there finally that says in 2021 we know where our priorities are and you know we’re only missing $156 million,” Wortmann said.