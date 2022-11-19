The Grand Junction City Council cleared another hurdle in their efforts to build a rec center last week with council voting 6-1 to adopt the community recreation center plan.
Council Member Dennis Simpson was the lone vote against it.
“I’m content with the plan before us, and I’m comfortable moving forward with adoption of the 2022 community recreation plan,” Mayor Anna Stout said.
The plan, spearheaded by the Parks and Rec Advisory Board, was an in-depth process that went to great lengths to satisfy concerns raised by previous failures. In 2019, after several years of unsuccessful votes and community surveys, it seemed as though a new rec center was finally coming to Grand Junction, but voters rejected a 0.39% sales tax to fund the facility.
According to Parks and Recreation Director Ken Sherbenou, pursuing a community recreation center has been the “number one priority” within the city’s parks department.
Based on recommendations that have been adopted by City Council, the facility will be an 83,000 square-foot building at Matchett Park costing an estimated $70 million. Notably, the funding for the center is tied to cannabis taxes that the city will begin collecting when retail marijuana comes online as well as a 0.15% sales tax.
“What we’re looking at is a 0.15% sales tax, almost a third of what was proposed in 2019, with the remainder filled in by cannabis revenues,” Council Member Abe Herman said, going on to note that the city was very conservative in its estimate on cannabis tax revenues so as to not treat the new income stream as a “panacea” to city funding.
Herman commended staff for the process, which needed little extra discussion Wednesday, calling it “extremely in depth” with “a lot of diligence.”
“We’ve spent hours and hours getting to where we are today,” Herman said, “so I just wanted to commend both the prep board and the city staff for the work that they’ve done on this.”
Community members in support of the plan spoke to council during the meeting.
“I really appreciate that this is back on and that we may actually get a rec center,” said Dana Boothe, a citizen who spoke during the public comment section of Wednesday’s meeting. Boothe said she moved here about 10 years ago, but had to bring her kids to Fruita to use a pool.
Several people got emotional discussing the potential recreation center.
“It will provide a much- needed resource in our community for physical, mental and social health in a way that’s really accessible for many in our community that don’t have that access currently,” said Andrea Kreigs, a Grand Junction resident. “Feeling like we have a real opportunity to be involved in our democracy is really meaningful. I’m excited to see this proposal move forward.”
Included within the council approval is a direction to staff to draft ballot language for the rec center question.
That ballot question would appear before voters on the April 4, 2023 election.
More information on the ballot question is expected to be discussed Dec. 7.
