The city of Grand Junction is partnering with Mesa County to develop a plan to make the North Avenue corridor safer and friendlier to pedestrians, bikes and Grand Valley Transit riders.
The city and county will utilize $1.5 million authorized by 2017’s Colorado Senate Bill 267, which allocated money for transportation projects. The city will put up the 20% required match, which is $375,000. A little less than $190,000 will go toward a study of the corridor and the remaining will be used to produce the Enhanced Transit Corridor Study and the remaining will go toward improvements to the corridor.
“Really, it’s to help us look at what the rest of the corridor might look like with those improvements,” Grand Junction Public Works Director Trent Prall said. “This study also looks at really trying to improve the overall transit experience through better enhancement, whether that be bus stops with benches and shelters or wider sidewalks, and then how people can get to the North Avenue corridor from about a half mile to north to a half mile to the south.”
North Avenue was originally constructed in the mid-1950s and Prall said the infrastructure for the road was placed somewhat haphazardly. In some parts of the corridor it lacks any infrastructure for people using the route who aren’t in a car.
The city has already improved a section of the corridor with a grant-funded project that added pedestrian friendly infrastructure along the Lincoln Park section of the road. This study would expand that to include the entire length of the road.
This grant would only pay for a small amount of improvements along the corridor, but Prall said the study will put the city and county in position to take advantage of further state and federal funding they expect to become available.
“The overall purpose of the study is really to get us queued up and do all the master planning and a little more detailed planning for the entire corridor,” Prall said. “That will help set us up for some other national and state funding opportunities that we anticipate coming here in the next two to three years.”
The idea of improving the North Avenue corridor had been on the city’s radar, but it wasn’t planning to tackle the project in the near-term. Then, Prall said the city saw the opportunity to utilize funding from outside the community and moved the project up.
“Any time that we can leverage our local financial resources to obtain federal or state funding we’re able to get three to four times what we could do just with our own funding,” Prall said. “Anytime those opportunities come up we’ll move those up in our capital improvement program to maximize that.”
Work could begin on the physical improvements in early 2022, Prall said. It will depend on whether it can identify a project to tackle relatively early in the planning process. If it cannot, the work would start later.
Prall said the city is excited to see this project moving forward.
“Really the study is the start of upcoming work that will help transform North Avenue to hopefully serve the community for the next 70 years,” Prall said.