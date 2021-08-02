Updating transportation and mobility in Fruita is no small undertaking.
So, the city of Fruita and transportation planning company Fehr & Peers held a second open house to court public opinion on Fruita’s transportation plan at the Fruita Farmers Market on Saturday.
A booth also showed a proposed plan to extend and finish Fremont Street in Fruita.
“This is a big picture of how transportation is going to work in the future and what we’re planning for. It’s not just traffic but it’s also bike lanes and sidewalks, so it’s a multimodal approach,” said City Engineer Sam Atkins.
Both projects have been in the works for a while and stem from Fruita updating its comprehensive plan in 2020.
Atkins was taking questions and educating the public on the Fremont Street project, which the city says is a high priority.
Fremont Street goes south past Satterfield Avenue before shrinking into a narrow paved path towards J Road. The plan is to extend Fremont and create an intersection at Fremont Street and 18½ Road.
Atkins and the city believes this is going to alleviate traffic congestion, which he says is a problem relative to Fruita’s size.
“Reaction depends on who you ask. People who live on the street are generally opposed because they’re going to see more traffic,” Atkins said. “But other Fruita residents are generally on board with this. We just got our citizen survey back recently, and some of the most important issues to people are conditions of the streets and traffic congestion.”
The city is awaiting approval from the Colorado Department of Transportation before finalizing plans, which could take until the end of the year or early 2022.
SETTING THINGS IN MOTION
Carly Sieff, an associate transportation planner with Fehr & Peers, was handling conversations on the transportation plan, which aims to improve the conditions for pedestrians, bikers, motorists and those taking public transit.
“We’re trying to identify short- and long-term ways to make it safer and more convenient for people to travel within and to Fruita,” Sieff said.
Proposed solutions to this include adding bike paths and bike lanes, stop signs, and improving or adding bridges.
One example Sieff pointed to would be having a bridge over Interstate 70 that connects the north and south sides of the highway.
“We’ve heard of kids having to take a long detour to get to the schools (Fruita Monument High School and Fruita 8/9) and, anecdotally, we’ve heard of kids crossing the highway to get there,” Sieff said.
Sieff added that for the most part, she has heard no opposition to the plans.
One potential issue within the transportation plan, though, has been improving sidewalks. An existing city statute means that property owners shoulder that load.
Sieff said they’re working on ways to educate owners on resources and costs.
Some residents were overall impressed with the presentations.
“The current statute leaves the sidewalk upkeep to the owner and that could be an issue,” Sieff said. “But overall, I think it’s a good proactive approach to some issues that matter right now, and some that might come up down the road.”
If you go to fruitainmotion.org and go to the circulation plan, you can fill out a public survey, which closes in mid-August. You can also view detailed maps with plans on the website.
“We want two things: Which projects are most important, and what are we missing?” Sieff said. “Then we’re going to update our draft plan. From there, once funding is available, we can start prioritizing projects. This is a long and expensive list, and there is only so much money available for transportation. So, we want to make sure we’re doing the right projects.”