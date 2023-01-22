Grand Junction City Council approved a $729,910 contract with Sorter Construction on Wednesday to build a 3/8-mile multi-modal path from Canyon View Park along 24 Road to the Market Street shopping complex.
The contract was included in the consent agenda for Wednesday’s regular meeting and as such was not discussed publicly by council.
According to the staff report, the path will be a 10-foot wide bicycle and pedestrian path that will be detached from the roadway in order to “provide a safe, low stress pathway for pedestrians and cyclists of all ages.”
“By eliminating the gap in connectivity between the Mesa Mall retail area and Canyon View Park, the project will improve connection and mobility for Grand Valley Transit users, adjacent planned high-density housing, and regional park/athletic fields,” the staff report states. “Future extensions south of Mesa Mall will connect to the Riverfront Trail.”
The path will go from the Woodbridge Suites hotel in the Market Street shopping complex to the pedestrian underpass under G Road from Canyon View Park, according to the staff report.
About half of the project is being funded by Transportation Capacity Expansion tax funds, with the other half coming from a grant by the Colorado Department of Transportation.
K&K Concrete of Montrose and Meridian Contracting of Albuquerque, New Mexico also submitted bids, but Sorter Construction’s was the low bid.
The project was supposed to start in 2022, but was delayed because of some things required by the grant, the staff report states. Construction is expected to begin in February and finish in August.