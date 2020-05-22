The Grand Junction City Council approved a contract at its regular meeting Wednesday evening that will keep the Junior College World Series in town for another quarter century.
“For the past 63 years our community has been so fortunate to benefit from the JUCO World Series being held in Grand Junction,” Parks and Recreation Department Director Ken Sherbenou said. “We look at weekly attendance of approximately 120,000 people that come here for this community defining event.”
Bruce Hill and Darren Coltrinari with the Grand Junction Baseball Committee said they were happy to have the JUCO tournament continue for at least another 25 years in the city.
“It’s a pretty exciting time to take the Junior College World Series from 2020 to 2045,” Hill said. “It’s super exciting. I’ve had the opportunity over my 30-plus years on the baseball committee to see the beginning and know the people that gave time and energy and talent to where now we’re looking to the future.”
The tournament annually brings in around $1 million to the community Sherbenou said. This year's tournament was canceled due to the coronavirus COVID-19, which Coltrinari said is hopefully the last time the city celebrated Memorial Day without JUCO.
“As a committee and Grand Junction volunteer group in general we want to celebrate that this is an event that is going to be attended Memorial Day weekend for 25 more years,” Coltrinari said. “In turn that’s 10 additional years than we had originally planned for and that just provides great support to this community.”
OTHER BUSINESS
City Council set a public hearing date for June 3 to consider an ordinance issuing up to $12.3 million in debt for construction of infrastructure at the Dos Rios property.
Council voted unanimously to amend its Program Year Action Plan for the Housing and Urban Development Community Block Grant program. The new plan includes projects the city has approved for COVID-19 related funding provided as part of the CARES Act.
The council voted unanimously to approve a new ordinance restricting the keeping of roosters on properties with less than five acres.