Nonprofit agencies in Grand Junction that provide food and housing services during the coronavirus outbreak will receive a much-needed infusion of grant money after the Grand Junction City Council voted unanimously Monday to appropriate $500,000 for nonprofit relief.
The vote comes after two weeks of meetings regarding various proposed emergency relief programs.
However, City Manager Greg Caton said now that the emergency ordinance has passed, a check for the full amount -- what they are calling the #GJStrong Fund -- will be delivered today to the Western Colorado Community Foundation (WCCF).
The community foundation, which has experience administering donor- directed grants, will use a simplified application that is being distributed to eligible 501©(3) organizations. Those organizations will have seven to 10 days to apply. Applications will be reviewed within three days of the deadline, and applicants will be contacted within a week, according to the emergency ordinance.
“Many of the council members and (City Attorney John Shaver) were involved in developing a program with the (WCCF) to bring forward with the council’s consideration,” Caton said. “We believe, based upon this quick time frame, it could be deployed very quickly into the community to assist the nonprofits in the challenges the virus has caused.”
In the interest of speeding up the process, Caton said the community foundation has been moving forward with a soft launch of the program, allowing it to begin reviewing applications this weekend.
Council member Anna Stout, who originally brought up the needs of nonprofit organizations that provide critical services to city residents at a previous meeting, said she was supportive of the program, but said she had concerns around the structure.
However, she said she would support the ordinance in order to not delay the program further.
“I’m not thrilled with the structure we’ve created for this, but I’m concerned with the delay in getting funding to organizations like HomewardBound and some of our other organizations that are really struggling to meet the needs of our community,” Stout said. “So I am going to support this tonight, though I was not one of the council members involved as Mr. Caton referenced in designing this proposal.”
Council member Phyllis Norris praised the work of Mayor Rick Taggart, along with city staff, in developing the relief program with Western Colorado Community Foundation. She said the final product was improved through the process it took to be adopted.
“As in anything, when you have seven people nothing is exactly what any one person wants, but I think we have taken into consideration all of our feelings because there have been some very good things that have come forward,” Norris said.
COMMUNITY CONCERN
The council spent a large portion of Monday’s meeting reading and responding to concerns from Grand Junction resident Dennis Simpson.
Simpson, in several emails, suggested the city did not have to adopt an emergency ordinance at all, but because it was not increasing the total appropriation it had approved in the 2020 budget could reallocate money based on a simple majority vote.
The city has identified $4.2 million to $6.8 million in potential expense savings in response to expected reduced revenue caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.
Shaver responded by email that the council had decided to move forward with the ordinance, while acknowledging it was not legally obligated to. He said the ordinance process would give clear direction from City Council to city staff on how it wanted funds allocated.
Simpson wrote in his initial email that passing this emergency ordinance could result in legal action taken as “the action requested of Council clearly does not qualify as an emergency.”
In response to the email exchange, Norris said, because the city would be using the General Fund to appropriate the $500,000, it would need a new ordinance.
She also said the council decided to take the course it did to provide more transparency for the public.
“Transparency for citizens is very important,” Norris said. “I believe by having this hearing and letting our citizens know what we are spending this money on is very very important, and I think our citizens believe the same thing.”