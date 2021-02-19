The Grand Junction City Council approved a plan to provide $250,000 in grants to local nonprofits that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic at its Wednesday meeting.
The proposal was spearheaded by Council Member Anna Stout who said the city’s relief programs thus far have gone to help local businesses and the nonprofits that were serving a specific public need like hunger relief. She said this program will help nonprofits that don’t fit into either category.
“It’s filling that gap between funding for businesses that don’t have a nonprofit status and nonprofits that are serving a specific need,” Stout said.
The program will be run by the Business Incubator Center, Stout said, and will have a structure similar to how the Incubator is running its grant program to help for-profit businesses struggling during the pandemic.
“Effectively, what we landed on was really something that preserves the original intent of the GJ Strong Fund for businesses — the forgivable loan and then the business grant fund,” Stout said.
Business Incubator Executive Director Jon Maraschin said nonprofits with between one and 25 full-time employees will be eligible for grants. This will be a new type of program for the Incubator, Maraschin said as it has not worked with nonprofit businesses in the past and it had not given out grants until last year.
“We put this together using the last year of knowledge of what works and doesn’t work, trying to tailor it for nonprofits because nonprofits are a little different animal than a for-profit business regarding mission, board members how they actually help,” Maraschin said. “So I’m really happy with the work we’ve done with the (Western Colorado Community Foundation) and the team.”
Churches will be eligible for the funds, Maraschin said, but they have to show the funding would go toward a public service they are providing and there will be enhanced due diligence when evaluating those applications.
There are more than 600 nonprofits in Mesa County, Maraschin said. He said he is unsure of what the demand will be for this grant program, but it will prioritize nonprofits who provide basic services to the community.
“Should we get more demand than funds we will work through the process and the ones that are truly serving the basic needs of the community, the food, shelters, those kinds of programs as long as they fit the parameters will get preference,” Maraschin said.
This program is part of a $1 million package of grant programs approved by the City Council to provide funding to local businesses and nonprofits during the pandemic.