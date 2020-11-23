The Grand Junction City Council voted unanimously last week to refinance debt on the Lincoln Park sports complex that includes Suplizio Field and Stocker Stadium, which will allow it to fund improvements to the facility.
In 2010 the city partnered with the Junior College World Series Executive Committee to take on debt in the form of a Certificate of Participation to pay for improvements to the facility. The debt service was set to continue through 2035.
By refinancing, the city will pay off the remaining $5.5 million left on the original loan and raise an additional $7.5 million to pay for the improvements. The city and JUCO will both contribute $300,000 annually to pay back the debt through 2045. Colorado Mesa University will come on as a new partner and contribute $100,000 a year.
“The JUCO Executive Committee is very excited about endorsing this and supporting this,” JUCO Vice Chairman Bruce Hill said. “We are committed to the city of Grand Junction, our community, the many student-athletes that get to participate in that stadium, as well as bringing the national tournament to Grand Junction.”
The debt the city voted to take on is not like a traditional bond, which is guaranteed through a pledge of revenue or a general obligation of the city, General Services Director Jay Valentine said. The financing arrangement is paid through annual appropriation and does not need to be approved by the voters. It did have a public hearing, but no members of the public spoke.
The total list of improvements has not been finalized and the City’s staff report said the project could expand if other partners become involved or if it receives grant support. Some of the potential improvements include replacing the outfield of Suplizio Field, replacing the stands behind home plate and the third-base line and renovating the front entry plaza. Other projects could include creating an entry plaza for Stocker Stadium, replacing the west stands and improving the IT systems.
“We always have an eye on making sure it benefits the greater use of that facility,” Hill said. “It’s not all baseball. The improvements really will match up with our new vision that was recently adopted — the stadium master plan.”
BUDGET PRESENTATION
City Council held its first reading of the 2021 budget and held a public hearing on it on Wednesday.
City Manager Greg Caton gave an overview of the budget, which has grown from around $200 million to $213 million since the Council’s budget work sessions. Caton said the stadium project was the largest contributor to that growth.
Caton said the budget included a number of capital improvement projects, which is why it was larger than previous years. He said it was important for the City to invest in things like public safety with the replacement of Fire Station 3 next year and infrastructure, like the road capacity projects voters approved in 2019.
City Council will hold the final reading and public hearing of the budget at its Dec. 2 regular meeting.