The city of Grand Junction is asking operators of short term rentals, like vacation and weekend rentals, to limit their guests to essential workers and those traveling for essential reasons and to remind guests to abide by the state’s stay at home order during the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, according to a city news release.
Community Development Director Tamra Allen said the city has around 160 short-term rental units. Most are registered with the city and were emailed last week by city staff after local residents raised questions about the businesses.
“The city has actually had a number of residents with concerns about short term rentals that are operating either in their neighborhoods and those that are operating adjacent to people who have health concerns related to COVID-19,” Allen said. “That was really the motivating force for the city issuing (the news release).”
The city has also been working with a software company to help identify unregistered short-term rentals. Allen said the city has ramped up efforts in the last few months to identify all short-term rentals within the city and have them registered.
“As you can probably imagine there are lots of different platforms to host on these days and operators can list one day and take a listing off the next day,” Allen said “There are a couple companies out there that help municipalities actually find those hosts and then can more easily engage them in the permitting process.”
The city is not enforcing restrictions with regard to short-term rentals, Allen said. Some communities have placed formal restrictions on these types of businesses, but Grand Junction has refrained from doing so.
“It’s not a mandate,” Allen said. “Some communities have issued a requirement that short term rentals cease operation. We are not moving in that direction. Ours is truly voluntary compliance. We certainly hope we’ll achieve that.”
Some companies like AirBnB are taking steps to help short term rental operators identify essential workers like healthcare professionals that may need somewhere to stay, Allen said. She said anecdotally she has heard from Grand Junction operators that they have housed essential workers during the coronavirus restrictions.
Going forward, Allen said neighbors should communicate with each other when they have concerns. However, she said the city would continue to take in concerns of residents and answer questions.
“We always encourage people to talk to their neighbors,” Allen said. “So I think if they know the property owner is an operator, certainly contact them first. If they want to express concerns we’re certainly there to listen and follow up if there are questions that may occur after those conversations.”