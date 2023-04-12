Grand Junction City Attorney John Shaver defended the city of Grand Junction’s ballot-curing processes, which have come under scrutiny this week, responding that the city clerk appropriately followed Colorado municipal code.

Shaver sent a letter Monday to attorney Suzanne Taheri, who on behalf of former Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce CEO-turned City Council candidate Diane Schwenke submitted a letter Saturday to City Clerk Amy Phillips in which Taheri warned of legal action if the city didn’t change its curing practice.

