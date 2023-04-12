Grand Junction City Attorney John Shaver defended the city of Grand Junction’s ballot-curing processes, which have come under scrutiny this week, responding that the city clerk appropriately followed Colorado municipal code.
Shaver sent a letter Monday to attorney Suzanne Taheri, who on behalf of former Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce CEO-turned City Council candidate Diane Schwenke submitted a letter Saturday to City Clerk Amy Phillips in which Taheri warned of legal action if the city didn’t change its curing practice.
Schwenke has claimed there are ballots among 382 rejected ballots in the April 4 municipal election that, although they were improperly filled out, should still be allowed to be cured during the eight-day signature curing process.
Unofficial results posted by the city of Grand Junction following the election showed Schwenke losing her race to former Mesa County Democrats co-chair Scott Beilfuss by 232 votes.
Ballots can be rejected because of signatures on the affirmation envelope that don’t match, or otherwise missing pieces of the affirmation, which includes the elector’s printed name and the date.
Electors whose signatures don’t match are notified by the city of the discrepancy and are able to verify their information and validate their votes, but electors who don’t print their name or date the envelope are not eligible to have their ballots cured, according to the city of Grand Junction.
In her letter Saturday, Taheri asked the city to amend this policy to include allowing ballots that, for example, do not include a date but were submitted before the election deadline, to be cured. Taheri stated she would be pursuing action through the district court if the city didn’t change its procedure.
Shaver’s letter to Taheri said the city did nothing wrong.
“While your letter urges immediate correction, we respectfully decline as we find no basis in the (Municipal Election Code) to conduct the Election other than we have done,” Shaver wrote Monday.
Shaver said in his letter that Phillips appropriately followed Colorado State Statute regarding municipal elections when deciding to not include ballots with incomplete affirmations in the curing process.
The affirmation on the ballot envelope and voter instructions both state the requirements for voters to print their name and date the affirmation, Shaver wrote.
“The City Clerk’s instructions, which fully comport with the statute in both form and authority to issue and apply the same are clear,” Shaver wrote. “Despite your assertions to the contrary, the failure of any elector to fully complete the affirmation is not the failure of the City Clerk, and the City Clerk has rightly concluded that an incomplete self-affirmation invalidates the accompanying ballot.”
Schwenke said Monday other similar organizations such as the Mesa County Clerk’s Office have more flexible curing policies.
Former Mesa County Clerk Sheila Reiner said that’s true, but she doesn’t think the city did anything wrong in its processes.
“I think that the difference is that the County prints the name of the voter on the envelope which eliminates the need for the voter to print their name,” Reiner said in an email Tuesday. “The County and State of Colorado as a general practice wouldn’t require the date be filled in if the envelope had a received stamp or imprint indicating it was returned timely. So in other words, if the voter missed the date and we had timely received the envelope we would err on the side of the voter when interpreting whether or not the affidavit was complete.
“I want to reiterate, I do not think the City did anything incorrectly, they are following the letter of the law.”
Reiner noted the state of Colorado’s revised statutes for municipal and county/state elections don’t match up 100%.