In mid-March as the seriousness of the coronavirus pandemic was becoming clear, the city of Grand Junction passed a sales, use and lodging tax deferral program to help local businesses with cash flow during the crisis, and is now beginning to see the results of that action.
At its March 23 meeting, the City Council passed an emergency ordinance allowing businesses to defer February sales, use and lodging tax payments. City Manager Greg Caton said at the time, before the Payroll Protection Plan and CARES Act, businesses were facing a lack of cash flow as they were forced to close down.
Nearly 60 businesses took advantage of the program, Caton said, and were able to defer $245,000 in taxes from the month of February — $159,000 from sales and use taxes and $86,000 from lodging taxes. Seven businesses have already repaid around $10,000 in those deferred taxes, which Caton said goes to show the program was able to fill that cash flow gap.
“We were actually one of the first in the state to do it,” Caton said. “At that time it was before the CARES act and before the PPP program. So it really was an immediate measure to help businesses with cash flow.”
Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Diane Schwenke said the idea for the tax deferral came out of a survey of local businesses done by the chamber. She said the city’s response gave a psychological boost to the business community in addition to the monetary assistance.
“It was kind of the first thing that gave businesses the idea that they weren’t going to have to shoulder the burden of the economic disaster that was accompanying the pandemic by themselves,” Schwenke said.
This program was a good way for the city to offer some assistance to the business community early in the response to the pandemic, Schwenke said. She said it is in the interest of the city to keep its businesses healthy.
“I think there was some broad recognition at the city in particular that the majority of their funding comes from sales tax collections,” Schwenke said. “In order to collect sales tax, you need businesses that are selling products, services, food, whatever. It was really an investment in the future cash flow of the city.” She said the most recent Chamber survey showed that a high percentage of the businesses that requested funds through the Payroll Protection Plan received that funding. However, she noted that around a third said they only have five months or less in operational reserves.
Meal plan
Caton said the city’s plan to reimburse a portion of its staff’s meal purchases at local restaurants during the beginning of the crisis put more than $81,000 into local businesses.
The city reimbursed around $44,000 of that amount. The GJ STRONG Appetite program encouraged its employees to get take-out food from restaurants that were not allowed at the time to have dine-in service.
“I think it’s a good example of there not just being one silver bullet to solve this situation,” Caton said.