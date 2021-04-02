Grand Junction Mayor Duke Wortmann is joining other mayors across the country in asking residents to make a commitment to conserve water.
The effort, which was supported by the City Council, is part of the 10th annual Wyland Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation. The challenge runs through the month of April and residents can sign on to the challenge at mywaterpledge.com, according to a news release.
“This annual challenge to conserve water, sponsored by the Wyland Foundation here in Grand Junction, reminds us of our precious resource,” said Wortmann. “I am hopeful that what is a short-term challenge for our residents becomes a long-term practice of conservation.”
The challenge rewards individual residents who make pledges to perform specific water-saving activities throughout the month.
By simply pledging their commitment to water-saving actions, residents are eligible for a chance to win environmentally-friendly prizes, including $3,000 for home utilities, water-saving fixtures, and home improvement gift cards.
One winning city will be determined from five population categories.