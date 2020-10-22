The Grand Junction City Council on Monday heard presentations on the $70.5 million 2021 recommended capital budget, as well as presentations on economic development and nonprofit funding.
Utilities and transportation projects make up the majority of capital spending proposed for 2021. One of the largest projects on tap is the widening of 24 Road from Patterson Road to Interstate 70 at $7.7 million. This project is funded through transportation bonds that have been approved by Grand Junction voters.
“When we designed and built this back in 1999 and 2000, we built the entire east half of the road on 24 Road with the intention that we would eventually widen it to the west,” Grand Junction Public Works Director Trent Prall said. “So we don’t have to reconstruct the entire road.”
The city will also spend nearly $4 million for improvements to G Road and $2.65 million on improvements to the G Road and 24 Road intersection. In total, transportation expansion accounts for $19.9 million of the 2021 proposed capital budget.
The city is proposing $5.8 million for its street maintenance program. It is investing around $33 million over a five-year period to increase its Pavement Condition Index (PCI) from 69 to 73. This is the fourth year of the program and the PCI is at 72, Prall said. He said it will likely end at 75 or 76.
The city is also investing $400,000 to study a proposed exit off I-70 at 29 Road. That project will extend into 2022 and will cost $1.6 million, which will be split between the city and Mesa County.
“One of the other projects that is finishing up right now is our planning and environmental linkages study out here for the 29 Road interchange,” Prall said. “That is the very first part of the environmental assessment at the feasibility of an interchange at 29 Road and I-70. That work is proposed to continue next year, as well as into 2022.”
Utilities Director Randi Kim gave an overview of the capital projects proposed for the Water Fund. The largest is $7 million to replace 6.5 miles of pipeline in the Purdy Mesa Flowline. It also is proposing $3 million for Carson Lake Dam rehabilitation. Both projects will be paid for the Colorado Water Conservation Board loans. Smaller projects include reservoir improvements, advanced metering infrastructure and lead service line replacements.
PARKS AND REC
The Parks and Recreation Department is proposing to replace lighting at Canyon View Park, which will cost $1.3 million. The current light poles are more than two decades old, Parks and Recreation Director Ken Sherbenou said.
“Those 27 light poles are original, so they are 23 years old,” Sherbenou said. “We need to replace them. We actually did have a failure of one of those poles and the testing that we have done subsequently has indicated that the other poles are in similar condition.”
It is also proposing $500,000 in upgrades to the Blue Heron Boat Ramp off 24 Road. Sherbenou said the current ramp has seen a large increase in use during the coronavirus pandemic. A new ramp will be put in and parking will be expanded among other improvements. The city plans to apply for a Great Outdoors Colorado Grant to help fund the project.
Council Member Anna Stout asked whether the Parks and Recreation Department would be moving forward with more capital projects once its master plan is completed. Sherbenou said the plan would inform its capital plan in the coming years.
“We are planning on a five to eight year capital improvement program out of that master plan,” Sherbenou said. “So that really will inform and help our priorities with the ten year budgeting process that we go through.”
ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AND NONPROFITS
The city is providing funding for its economic development partners and nonprofits in 2021, including $1 million for a Colorado Mesa University Healthcare Provider Academic Building.
That project will provide a space for CMU’s physician’s assistant, physical therapy and occupational therapy program. CMU President Tim Foster said this program is intended to fill the need for more health care professionals in the community.
“We are actively fundraising about $14.2 million to pay for this building, which we will be starting here in December,” Foster said. “We have right now a commitment from Colorado Health Foundation at $5 million and then have another $9.6 million in asks out.”
The city is proposing to provide another $1.3 million funded by sales tax and around $420,000 from the city’s vendors fee cap to go to economic development partners.
The partners that received funding are Colorado Mesa University, the Grand Junction Chamber of Commerce, Western Colorado Latino Chamber of Commerce, the Business Incubator and Grand Junction Economic Partnership. The Grand Junction Air Alliance and Grand Junction Sports Commission also received funding through a share of the lodging tax.
The city is also proposing nearly $400,000 in funding to 21 nonprofit organizations for capital grants, program support and event sponsorship. It has budgeted $120,000 for dues and memberships to nonprofits as well. The proposed budget will be presented at the City Council’s Nov. 18 meeting and the public can comment on it at that time. The public hearing and final adoption of the budget is scheduled for Dec. 2.