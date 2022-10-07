Grand Junction Mayor Anna Stout, left, and dignitary Jen Taylor prepare for a ceremonial ground breaking during the groundbreaking and ribbon cutting ceremony for the Dos Rios subdivision in Grand Junction, Colo., Saturday, Oct. 6, 2022. Photo by Barton Glasser
Brennan Young, 15 and other Riverside Education Center students put on a cycling demonstration during the groundbreaking and ribbon cutting ceremony for the Dos Rios subdivision in Grand Junction, Colo., Saturday, Oct. 6, 2022. Photo by Barton Glasser
Twelve-year-old Alayana Leyva and other Riverside Education Center students put on a cycling demonstration at Dos Rios Park on Thursday.
Photos by Barton Glasser/The Daily Sentinel
A group of runners jogs along the Colorado River during the groundbreaking and ribbon-cutting ceremony for Dos Rios Park in Grand Junction on Thursday.
Officials from the city of Grand Junction and other stakeholders met at Dos Rios Park on Thursday for a ribbon cutting for the city’s portion of the development, and a groundbreaking for the private portion.
Downtown Development Authority Board Member Cole Hanson said the project is a good way for Grand Junction to take advantage of its greatest natural resource, the Colorado River.
Some city officials and nearby residents recalled the site back when it was used as a junkyard.
“I never thought I would see this happening in Riverside,” Cindy Enos-Martinez, a former mayor and fifth-generation resident of the Riverside neighborhood, said.
Enos-Martinez recalled the Dos Rios space was her playground growing up, back when it was filled with junk cars.
“To cut a ribbon and have a real playground here is amazing,” she said.
The city has already installed a bike park in the space, and is planning on putting in a splash pad, which it received a $400,000 grant for, and a playground, the main piece of equipment for which will be shaped like a humpback chub.
Mayor Anna Stout recalled driving into town from Orchard Mesa, where she grew up, with her mom and sisters when she was a kid.
“Our gateway to the city was 8,000 junk cars, and the smell of the rendering plant,” Stout said.
Stout said that showed her which parts of town people cared about and which they didn’t, which is why it’s nice to see that space transformed into a park and improved by private development.
“As we cut this ribbon, today we bury the name junktown,” Stout said.
Grand Junction sold the Dos Rios property to DR DEVCO LLC in 2021.
The city of Grand Junction put in the infrastructure for the 60-odd acre Dos Rios development. It also built the park.
“At any point along the lines, there could have been a no, there could have not been support, and the project wouldn’t have happened,” City Manager Greg Caton said.
“I feel a little bit like a parent that’s taking their kid to the first day of kindergarten,” Caton said. “We’ve done a good job raising it,” but it’s still got a long way to go.”
May-Riegler development is in charge of developing the private portion of Dos Rios.
Dirt has already started turning for the Crawford Row townhouse development, which will be made up of 56 units starting at $499,000 next to Riverside Parkway.
Additionally, the developers are planning mixed use and retail spaces, a hotel, open space and multi-family housing, according to plans presented to Grand Junction City Council.
That includes a 35,000- square-foot retail, food and beverage space featuring a food hall, brewery, wine bar, restaurant, coffee shop, event space and small market.
May-Riegler’s Kevin Riegler said the company is looking to submit documents for the hotel, retail and restaurant spaces in January.
The city of Grand Junction recently received a Collaborations and Merit award for Dos Rios from the Colorado chapter of the American Planning Association.
Grand Junction Community Development Director Tamra Allen said the ribbon cutting was a celebration of the junction Grand Junction is named after, and the project is a representation of what public-private partnerships can accomplish.
“It’s really a triangulation of private and public and nonprofit organizations working together,” El Jet’s Cantina and Sky Outpost proprietor Jen Taylor said.