The city of Grand Junction celebrated the opening of its new employee child care facility with a ribbon-cutting Tuesday.
The $2 million facility is located at 545 25½ Road, at the site of the former Titan Academy.
Although the site formerly housed a child care facility, the city spent nine months renovating the space, finishing in September. An expansion is expected to be completed by the end of the year.
“The speed that it was done was really amazing,” Parks and Recreation Director Ken Sherbenou said.
The facility will be able to serve children ages 6 weeks to 5 years old.
City Manager Greg Caton said the city has been mulling the idea of this type of space for a few years, and had already put some money in the budget to explore options for employee childcare.
Caton said the city realized it had the capability to operate a child care center when the city had to provide child care for employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A survey among city staff indicated 73% would consider using the facility.
The city first became aware the property was up for sale when Caton drove by and saw a sign outside.
The city received an $800,000 grant from the state of Colorado in 2021 to help fund the project, while the city put in $1.2 million.
Mayor Anna Stout said being able to provide child care for city employees will help the city attract and retain employees, and the facility will also develop young people into the leaders of tomorrow.
The center will particularly benefit the city’s shift workers and those whose jobs make it difficult to send their children to a traditional day care, Stout said.
“This is something that really adapts to our employees’ needs and our employees’ children’s needs,” Stout said.
It also will help address the overall lack of child care in the region, Stout said. Estimates have put Mesa County about 4,000 child care slots short of where it should be.
“I cannot say enough about how proud it makes me to be part of the situation,” Stout said.
