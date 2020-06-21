A massive proposed development in the Redlands took a couple quiet steps forward this week, but will soon enter a much louder phase as it holds neighborhood meetings next month.
The development, called Redlands 360, covers 624 acres northwest of Redlands Mesa Golf Course. It is currently empty land covered in a spaghetti of social trails, but if it makes it through the planning and public hearing process, would add 1,644 homes and 30,000 square feet of commercial development to the city.
“There’s so much on the board for the first time in my 43 years of living here,” Mayor Duke Wortmann said at a City Council workshop Thursday. “To say the word robust isn’t even close. It’s robust times four between commercial and residential.”
That workshop was held to present the recently completed Fiscal Impact Study for the Redlands 360 project. As a portion of the land lays outside city limits, it will have to be annexed, City Manager Greg Caton said. Fiscal impact studies are often completed for municipal annexations, he said, but that hasn’t historically been done in Grand Junction.
Kevin Williams with BBC Research and Consulting presented the findings of the study, which showed a one-time capital expense deficit of about $4 million and an annual deficit for the city of around $1.3 million.
“When we looked at the fiscal elements of this annexation, we wanted to look at two distinct components of it,” Williams said. “One is the one-time capital expenditures and revenues, so what capital investment is required to serve these potential residents and serve them with the same level of service as current residents of Grand Junction receive. The other is the other ongoing operational, day-to-day operation (revenue and expenditures).”
In 2019, according to the study, the city implemented development impact fees, which compel developers to contribute toward the cost of capital improvements needed to provide services to the new homes.
It charges the “maximum defensible impact fees related to police and fire services,” but only 75% of those fees for transportation and parks and recreation.
Doug Quimby, representing the developer La Plata Communities, said that choice is where the capital deficit comes from.
“The bulk of the capital deficit results from the fact that the fees are set at 75% of the actual anticipated cost,” Quimby said. “That is the result of a policy decision of the city not to impose those fees at 100%, so it’s not intrinsic to this property. If you use that formula, there will always be a deficit.”
Quimby also said use tax generated from the purchase of construction materials would be significant and was not included in the calculation for the capital deficit.
He calculated it would generate around $10 million in use tax from the construction.
Caton said said while use tax from construction may cover the capital deficit — though it would go into the general fund — it would eventually end once construction was complete and wouldn’t cover the annual deficit of $1.3 million.
He calculated that would come to around $65 million over 50 years.
The annual deficit was calculated by estimating the amount of property tax, as well as other tax revenue like sales tax that would be generated by the development compared to the cost of providing city services.
Quimby said some of the reason for the deficit is the Gallagher Amendment, which mandates a higher portion of property tax come from commercial property than residential property.
Caton pointed to the city’s property tax rate as another factor.
“The point is, you can’t have commercial property that is successful and produces taxes unless you have residents,” Quimby said. “If you just look at them in isolation, there is going to be a deficit because of Gallagher.”
Both Wortmann and council member Phyllis Norris agreed that having residential will help commercial businesses elsewhere in the city succeed.
Quimby also pointed to the study, which showed that these properties would generate around $260 a year in city property tax, more than double the city average of $115.
La Plata Director of Special Projects Don Gravette said he wanted the council and community to know that the entire build-out of the project is more than 20 years.
So impacts on city services like roads are years away and would be spread out. He said Quimby, who is originally from Grand Junction, would be looking at the development with the perspective of a local, employing local builders as an example.
“This property is a significant property,” Gravette said. “It’s a high point and, quite frankly, Doug doesn’t want to see it done negatively.”
METROPOLITAN DISTRICT
On Wednesday, the City Council unanimously approved a Consolidated Service Plan for the Proposed Redlands 360 Metropolitan Districts Nos. 1-9 Project.
This plan is a step toward the creation of a Metropolitan District, which is a special district that provides two or more services like fire protection or water service.
It will need to go to a special election to form, but the voters are limited to those within the district, which would just include the property owner.
Kristen Ashbeck, lead planner on the project, said the creation of a Metro District would allow the developer to issue bonds for infrastructure construction and have its own mill levy to pay for ongoing expenses.
“It can be used for a lot of different purposes, but it’s a way of generating funds,” Ashbeck said. “Especially in something like this, the city, we would never be able to build all these roads and things that they need out there and the sewer extensions and water extensions and that kind of thing.”