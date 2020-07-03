Following extensive public comment last month criticizing the Grand Junction City Council for a heated exchange between several council members at a June 15 meeting, the council adopted at its Wednesday meeting a policy of decorum.
Prior to Wednesday’s meeting, the council discussed how to improve the board’s decorum at a Monday work session. Councilmember Rick Taggart had sent a letter to the rest of the council suggesting they take a pledge to act professionally and not to criticize each other and other institutions, among other recommendations. Rather than a pledge, they adopted a policy that had been used by some prior councils, which consisted of 12 points the council would abide by. Those points included respecting other points of view and having open and honest dialogue.
In the letter, Taggart said he was seriously considering resignation. After Wednesday’s decision he said he planned to remain on the council.
“I put in that letter that if people were to agree upon a decorum, that was an improvement on what I had been seeing that I would stay and do my service to this community, which means a lot to me,” Taggart told The Daily Sentinel.
While he will remain, Taggart said he did not think the new policy was adequate.
“I don’t think the policy is strong enough,” Taggart said Monday. “That’s my view. I’m concerned the dais has been used to criticize other institutions and other individuals. Just saying you’re going to speak positive doesn’t solve that.”
On Wednesday, Councilmember Anna Stout also said she did not believe the policy went far enough. She pointed to an incident earlier in the meeting when Mayor Duke Wortmann warned members of the audience against shouting and making noise during public comments.
“I do not get in anybody’s way, no matter what they’re saying here tonight,” Wortmann said to the audience. “So, keep your mouth shut if you are going to be in the audience. Period.”
Wortmann defended himself, saying speakers needed to be heard uninterrupted.
“Tonight it burst again because people were yelling and blurting out when people were speaking,” Wortmann said.
Members of the public spoke about the policy, suggesting it needed to go further and needed more involvement with the public. Several speakers noted that the policy would apply to the whole room, including during public comments.
Local resident Geneva Smith said she agreed speakers should be allowed to give their thoughts to council without being interrupted. However, she said she thought there should be room for participation from the audience as well.
“I also believe potentially at the end of when someone is speaking maybe a two to five second timeframe for, after they have spoken, once their message is complete, to give the public the chance to snap-snap for those we agree with or to moan and groan afterwards... so you as City Council can get a feel for the room, not just the person speaking,” Smith said.
At Monday’s meeting, Wortmann apologized for the June 15 meeting in which he criticized the language of some protestors and chastised Stout for not warning the council protesters would be there. He also promised to abide by the new policy.
“You have a promise from me to abide by these because I think you are dead right on these issues,” Wortmann said. “I think by adopting at least something we’re moving forward and we’re trying to create a better culture moving forward.”
The council voted unanimously to adopt the resolution.
PUBLIC COMMENT
For the third straight regular meeting, the City Council heard extensive public comment regarding issues of race in Grand Junction.
There were many comments from those seeking changes to improve racial and minority issues in the city, while others expressed concern for the council’s safety.
“With the level of violence and destruction that has taken place under the term of ‘protest’ I feel that it was a very careless act of Councilmember Stout to have prior knowledge of these protesters and not extend the courtesy and ample forewarning to the other councilmembers that this was happening,” Lorinda Beckley said.
Greg Merschel called for Stout to resign. He said she had liked comments on Facebook that were insulting him. He also said he knew of people in the community who had been threatened by protesters and spoke about his time in the Marines serving with people of color, including his roommate.
There were calls for more work from the council to bring in minority owned businesses and to provide funding for the Western Colorado Latino Chamber of Commerce, as it does for the Grand Junction Area Chamber of Commerce.
Dr. Tonya Wren spoke about her family history in Grand Junction and the difficulty some have discussing racism. She gave copies of the book “White Fragility,” a book exploring why it is difficult for white people to talk about racism, to the council and suggested they read it.
“White people tend to believe certain myths about racism and about ourselves that make us freak the hell out when racism is brought up and make it more difficult to talk about,” Wren said. “If we’re going to address racism in this town, we need to educate ourselves enough to get past this defensive fragility and move forward with the conversation instead of being stuck in our denial and deflection.”