The Grand Junction City Council adopted its new comprehensive plan Wednesday evening after making several changes to the document to address concerns raised by citizens.
Community Development Director Tamra Allen gave an overview of the plan, which was named the One Grand Junction Comprehensive Plan. It will replace the previous comprehensive plan adopted in 2010 and represents some changes to how the city envisions its future development.
“With this One Grand Junction Comprehensive Plan we celebrate our past accomplishments while also recognizing future challenges and opportunities,” Allen said. “With our long-range vision and plan principles, the plan will help inform long-range decision making and funding priorities to implement the future the community desires,” Allen said.
The planning process has been ongoing since February of 2019, Devin Lavigne with Houseal Lavigne Associates said. Houseal Lavigne was brought on as a consultant and helped the city through the comprehensive plan process. Lavigne said the process included extensive community outreach.
“Right off the bat we didn’t come into the assignment thinking we knew everything that was confronting the Grand Junction community or what the Grand Junction community wanted to be,” Lavigne said. “We listened to your residents. We held community workshops, business workshops. We engaged the Spanish-speaking population.”
The resulting plan breaks down into five chapters plus appendices. Those chapters are the Introduction, Plan Principles, Land Use and Growth, Area-Specific Policies and Implementation.
The plan focuses on promoting infill growth within the city while limiting outward sprawl, Grand Junction Principle Planner Dave Thornton said. It does this through a tier system that identifies areas for urban infill, suburban infill and rural areas for later growth.
“Much was said by the public through the public engagement process for the need of the plan to promote growth inward and limit growth and outward expansion of the City,” Thornton said.
Two members of the public who spoke in the public comment portion of the meeting said the new designation of their properties as rural could reduce their value, as they could not develop the properties at the same density they had been allowed in the past.
Lois Dunn, Manager of Appleton Properties, LLC, said her property, which is located near H Road and 24 ½ Road, had been changed from a Residential Low area to Residential Rural, which changes the number of units allowed on her property from one unit per two acres to one unit per five acres.
“I’ve been an owner for 40 years and this down zoning is an immediate reduction in value of the property of more than 50%,” Dunn said. “Yes, many people have beautiful homes in the area. This was possible because someone was able to develop attractive subdivisions, some two- to five-acre lots, some much higher density.”
Several Council Members, including Mayor Duke Wortmann and Council member Phyllis Norris, said they did not think making that change was fair to the property owners. Another member of the public spoke in support of the change, saying the area was mostly large lots used for agriculture.
The City Council came to a compromise, reverting the area north of H Road and east of 24 ⅜ Road to Residential Low, while keeping the rest as Residential Rural. The change passed four to three with Council members Rick Taggart, Anna Stout and Chuck McDaniel voting against. Taggart said he felt they needed more discussion before making a decision.
The Council made one other map change to a property on Riverside Drive that is adjacent to Las Colonias Park. It was changed from Mixed-Use to Industrial after the property owner said he did not want the change. Stout said the Mixed-Use designation would not prevent the owner from using the property for industrial uses, since that is how it is currently zoned. She said it would give him more options if he wanted to change the use in the future or sell the property. The Council passed the change to Industrial 6-1 with Stout voting against.
The Council unanimously adopted some wording changes to the plan suggested by Chuck McDaniel, who said he was attempting to make sure the Council would have policy discretion going forward. Wortmann said outside the changes he felt the plan was of high quality.
“The rest of the plan is brilliant,” Wortmann said. “The amount of work that went into it is unbelievable. I feel like it’s a great example of what we contract for, what we pay for, how competent staff is.”
During the plan presentation, several members of the Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee (CPAC), made up of 16 community members of diverse backgrounds, spoke on the merits of the plan and reflected on the planning process. They said it will provide a vision for the community for the next two decades.
“So what are the results of this,” CPAC Member Ivan Geer said. “We think we’ve got a plan that reflects a strong vision, promotes affordable quality inventory in the future, affordable infrastructure for our municipality to maintain and kind of a more sustainable community overall.”