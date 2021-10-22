The Grand Junction City Council passed a resolution of support for the next phase of the Colorado Department of Transportation’s I-70 Business Loop project working on the roadway through the city Wednesday.
The council voted 6-1 to support CDOT’s proposal, with Rick Taggart voting against.
Taggart said he couldn’t vote for the project because he would prefer the project do more to route commercial traffic around the city center.
CDOT has been working to upgrade the business loop through Grand Junction for 15 years, Grand Junction Public Works Director Trent Prall said, and is currently working on phase five, which is the constriction work going on in the area of First Street and Grand Avenue.
The sixth phase, which is what City Council voted to support, would expand the business loop from two lanes each way to three lanes each way from Rood Avenue around the curve where the road splits into Ute Avenue and Pitkin Avenue to Second Street.
CDOT engineer Katie Clark said one lane each way could potentially be a bus lane.
Phase six could also include landscaping to detach the sidewalk from the roadway, traffic calming measures such as narrower lanes, a wider shared use path, a raised median between opposite lanes and connected multiuse plans in the area, Clark said.
A signalized pedestrian crossing across Ute and Pitkin at Second Street is also in the mix.
CDOT has also applied for a grant for a $16 million project within the limits of the phase six project including a mobility hub for public transit near where the road splits at the curve and a pedestrian bridge from Riverside Parkway across the railroad tracks to the curve.
Clark said they should be hearing about the results of the grant within the next few weeks. She said it seems promising CDOT will be able to construct the transit center with grants, and if they don’t get the grant funding there will be a scaled-down version constructed.
Now that CDOT has the city council’s support, the next steps are to conduct a transit lane study and define the triggers for general traffic use for the third lane and getting the transit hub grant results, with design work slated to start this winter with the goal of getting the project shovel-ready within the next couple years.
Concerns raised about the proposed plan include claims that the project cuts off lower downtown, the new road footprint is not better than old one and that it prioritizes vehicle traffic over bicycles and pedestrians, Clark said.
Ian Thomas, a Colorado Mesa University student and organizer of Grand Junction bike night, spoke against the project during public comment, saying it doesn’t go far enough to help out pedestrians and cyclists, and urged the council to not support CDOT’s proposal.
“It’s not sufficient,” Thomas said.
Other speakers echoed the concerns about cyclists and pedestrians.
Grand Junction resident Steve Carter said CDOT’s plan could make it more difficult for people without cars to access the Mesa County Courthouse, Mesa County Jail and Mesa County Clerk and Recorder’s Office.
Dustin Anzures, who owns Union Station on Second Street, said he was pleased with CDOT’s proposal. “I’ve never been so excited for sidewalks and traffic signals before,” Anzures said.
Council member Abe Herman said he intended to support the proposal, but CDOT should take the comments from cyclists and pedestrians under consideration. Council member Randall Reitz called the plan a “nice compromise.