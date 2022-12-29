Grand Junction City Council has approved a roughly $13 million contract for a project widening 24 Road and adding a roundabout at the intersection of 14 Road and G Road.
Council approved the contract as part of the consent agenda at its Dec. 21 meeting.
United Companies will be the contractor on the project, which will add new southbound lanes on 24 Road from the Interstate 70 interchange to Leland Avenue, as well as widen G Road to three lanes, according to a staff report to City Council.
When the project is finished, 24 Road will have two lanes each way, as well as middle turn lanes and landscaped medians.
“With recent growth along both the 24 Road and G Road corridors, these streets and the intersection at 24 and G Road have endured long delays during peak hours of the day,” the staff report stated.
“This project will allow for the reconstruction of 24 and G Roads to add capacity and better handle the traffic volumes on these two corridors; as well as, provide a modern, two-lane roundabout at the intersection of 24 and G Roads to facilitate traffic flow.”
Construction is expected to start in January and finish in about a year, with landscaping work to follow.
The report stated traffic impacts will be minimized, although there will be some closures. Through traffic both ways on 24 Road is expected to remain open throughout the project.
The project is being funded through the transportation capacity expansion bond measure that was approved by voters in 2019.
The cost of the project was included in the city’s 2022 budget.