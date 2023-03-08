The Grand Junction City Council on Wednesday considered a request to waive fees for a downtown project that would build apartments in the area of the old City Market building. From left, Rick Taggart, Chuck McDaniel, Anna Stout, Abe Herman, Dennis Simpson and Phil Pe’a.
Grand Junction City Council approved last week the annexation of a 17.42-acre parcel located at the northeast corner of 31 and E½ roads.
Grand Junction Principal Planner Nicole Galehouse said the annexation is being brought forward by the property owners in anticipation of future residential development on the site, although a specific development has not been proposed.
“There is no development proposed with this,” said Kaart Planning’s Ty Johnson, who is representing the property owners. “This is solely annexation to prepare the property for development at some point on the future.”
Johnson noted any significant development on the site would trigger it being annexed into the city because of the Persigo agreement.
The property is owned by Phoenix-based developer Joe Gannett, according to the annexation petition.
Council Members Phil Pe’a and Dennis Simpson voted against the annexation.
Council Member Abe Herman noted the council was more constrained in how it was allowed to approach the vote because in annexation matters, it is acting as a quasi-judicial body and not as a legislative body.
Several property owners from the surrounding area spoke out against the annexation and re-zone, saying they had concerns about the topography of the parcel, as well as concerns about the potential impact on traffic, infrastructure and public safety.
“This is probably one of the worst traffic and infrastructure development proposals I have seen in 40 years as an engineer,” neighbor Carroll Aamold said.
Aamold said the local road network is unable to handle the increased traffic load of a development.
“I’m afraid there is too many questions on this to be annexed,” neighbor Rod Hoover said, saying a zoning proposal for the property will not work.
A second item relating to the parcel, zoning the parcel to allow 8-12 dwelling units per acre on the site, was unanimously rejected by City Council.
The parcel had been zoned for up to four dwelling units per acre when it was in the county.
Johnson said the applicant was asking for the 12-unit zoning because of a number of reasons, including eliminating minimum lot sizes.
“It just allows a little more creativity from a development standpoint,” Johnson said.
The planning commission had previously voted 6-1 to recommend denial of the zoning.
Several nearby residents also spoke against the zoning application, citing traffic, safety and utility concerns.
“We don’t know what the proposed plan is and it just seems like it just opens the door to way too much uncertainty,” Bill Conrod said. “I just don’t see the wisdom of re-zoning that, and it makes me doubt the wisdom of any kind of zoning if it can be done that easily.”
Galehouse said statute requires the property to be re-zoned within 90 days of annexation, and the area is designated residential medium in the city’s comprehensive plan, which allows for zoning of 8-12 dwelling units per acre (R-12), 5.5-8 dwelling units per acre (R-8), community services and recreation, and mixed-use.
The zoning will now be referred back to the planning commission.