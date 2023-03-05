council.jpg

Scott Crabtree/The Daily Sentinel

The Grand Junction City Council on Wednesday considered a request to waive fees for a downtown project that would build apartments in the area of the old City Market building. From left, Rick Taggart, Chuck McDaniel, Anna Stout, Abe Herman, Dennis Simpson and Phil Pe’a.

Grand Junction City Council approved Wednesday the annexation of a 17.42 acre parcel located at the northeast corner of 31 Road and E 1/2 Road.

Grand Junction Principal Planner Nicole Galehouse said the annexation is being brought forward by the property owners in anticipation of future residential development on the site, although a specific development has not been proposed.

