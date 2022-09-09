City Council members said a $2.4 million incentive package for Richmark Real Estate, of Greeley, to develop a 257-unit apartment complex at the site of the old City Market property at First Street and Rood Avenue, is a win for economic development downtown.
The package includes an impact fee waiver and the city’s purchase and upgrading of the Rood Avenue right of way at the location. It also specifies the project must be at least 250 units and be completed within 36 months. The company has seven months to start construction and 29 months after that to finish construction.
The vote was 5-2, with Council Members Dennis Simpson and Chuck McDaniel voting against the development.
“The city has limited resources, and I feel like those resources should go to affordable housing,” McDaniel said.
Simpson said he had financial concerns.
“What if they get $10 or $20 dollars into this project and the economy goes south?” Simpson said.
Council Member Phil Pe’a said adding 250 units to the downtown would help alleviate the housing shortage while removing blight.
The fee waiver includes waiving of impact fees and sales and use tax on construction materials. The city of Grand Junction pays impact fee waivers through the general fund so its other funds are not affected.
The vote had been scheduled for August, but had been pushed back in order for the city to standardize its incentive system for development in the city center. That system was narrowly approved by a 4-3 vote.
Council Member Randall Reitz said now that the incentives had been standardized he was OK approving the Richmark deal.
The city’s incentive package will be bolstered by a $3.5 million pledge over 10 years from the Downtown Development Authority.
Richmark first came to the city with a request for funds in December 2021, saying the city would likely be called upon to help close the company’s “economic feasibility gap” for the $68 million project. The feasibility gap is the amount the developer would anticipate losing if it sold the project the day it was opened, assuming all the units were full.
Although the development, known as “The Junction” or “Conjunction Junction,” is residential in nature, Mayor Anna Stout, as well as Council Members Abe Herman and Rick Taggart, have framed the incentive package as an economic development issue for downtown Grand Junction.
Stout said Richmark will be a good fit with Grand Junction based on its work developing projects in downtown Greeley, and the city has been under a lot of pressure to remove the blighted old City Market building.
“I see this as an invest in the community and one that’s returned many times over in terms of the catalyzing act that this can be for the downtown and what it spurs in further growth for our local businesses,” Herman said.
Several residents spoke against the deal, saying Grand Junction’s housing needs outweigh any economic development benefits the project could bring.
Scott Beilfuss said he is all for the project, he just doesn’t want the city to give them $2.4 million.
“The bottom line is we want the project, but it should stand on its own merits and economics,” Beilfuss said. “It doesn’t appear that other areas where they’ve developed have had to contribute this kind of money. We aren’t a backwater dying on the vine city anymore who has to bow down to every company looking for every dollar they can get out of a desperate town looking for a savior.”
Arlo Miller said he is also against the deal, saying Richmark is making a good investment, but the project is not a good investment of city money because it doesn’t address housing needs in areas where housing is actually needed.
“I understand some members of the council who are planning to vote in favor of spending city money on this project tonight intend to do so for the benefit of economic development that this housing project will bring and there’s a slide (in Richmark’s presentation) to that effect,” Miller said. “All I have to say to that is that affordable housing is well-documented to produce economic development that can match or rival that. And so while affordable housing is economic development, the reverse is not always true.”
Stout said the council’s other actions have shown its commitment to affordable housing, and supporting this project is not mutually exclusive with supporting affordable developments.
“We’re not making a decision tonight to fund this project and not fund another one,” Stout said.
Earlier in the meeting, City Council approved putting three ballot measures related to affordable housing on the November ballot: one adding 1% to the city’s 6% lodging tax to go toward affordable housing, one adding an 8% short term rental tax to go toward affordable housing and one changing the city charter to allow for 99 year leases of city land for residential uses.
Council also discussed affordable housing development incentives at the meeting, but did not vote, instead moving the issue to be further discussed at a later date.
Council voted on first reading to approve an ordinance creating a housing advisory board, which would advise the council on housing matters. A public hearing is scheduled for Sept. 21.
The city’s American Rescue Plan Act committee is considering housing as one of three areas of focus to allocate about $9 million in funds from the federal government. The committee is in the process of reviewing projects to recommend to City Council for funding.
City council also put a $1 million line item in its 2022 budget for affordable housing, but that money has not been allocated as of yet.
Some in the development and commercial real estate industries spoke in favor of the deal.
DDA Director Brandon Stam said he supports the project because it would transform a blighted site, help small businesses downtown and help downtown housing.
Todd Schmidt, who will be part of the build team, said 99% of the contractors will be from the area.
Richmark’s Tyler Richardson said Richmark is preparing to submit construction drawings as early as next week.
DEVELOPMENT INCENTIVES
City council voted 4-3 to approve a set of tiered standardized infill development incentives in the city center and Horizon Drive corridor.
Those incentives waive 50% of water and sewer impact fees for developments with $5 million-$15 million in private investment; waive 100% of water and sewer fees and 50% of impact fees for projects with $16 million-$25 million in private investment; waive 100% of water and sewer fees, 50% of impact fees and open space fees for projects with $26 million-$35 million in private investment; waive 100% of water and sewer fees, 100% of impact fees and open space fees for projects with $36 million-$50 million in private investment; waive all those same fees, as well as provide a sales and use tax rebate for projects with more than $50 million in private investment.
McDaniel, Simpson and Reitz voted against the motion.
“I think we’ve got better uses of our money than to subsidize the high end of this proposal,” Simpson said.