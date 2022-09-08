Grand Junction City Council approved Wednesday a $2.4 million incentive package for Richmark Real Estate, of Greeley, to develop a 257-unit apartment complex at the site of the old City Market property at First Street and Rood Avenue.
The package includes an impact fee waiver and the city's purchase and upgrading of the Rood Avenue right of way at the location. It also specifies the project must be at least 250 units and be completed within 36 months.
Council members Dennis Simpson and Chuck McDaniel voted against the development. McDaniel said he would rather see the city's limited resources go toward affordable housing, and Simpson said he had financial concerns.
The fee waiver includes waiving of impact fees and sales and use tax on construction materials. The city of Grand Junction pays impact fee waivers through the general fund so its other funds are not affected.
The vote had been scheduled for August, but had been pushed back in order for the city to standardize its incentive system for development in the city center. That system was narrowly approved by a 4-3 vote.
The city's incentive package will be bolstered by a $3.5 million pledge over 10 years from the Downtown Development Authority.
Richmark first came to the city with a request for funds in December, 2021, saying the city would likely be called upon to help close the company's "economic feasibility gap" for the $68 million project. The funding gap is the amount the developer would lose if it sold the project the day it was opened, assuming all the units were full.
Although the development, known as "The Junction," is residential in nature, Mayor Anna Stout, as well as Council Members Abe Herman and Rick Taggart have framed the incentive package as an economic development issue for downtown Grand Junction.
Several residents spoke against the deal, saying Grand Junction's housing needs outweigh any economic development benefits the project could bring.
Some in the development and commercial real estate industries spoke in favor of the deal.
Richmark's Tyler Richardson said Richmark is preparing to submit construction drawings as early as next week.
More information about the deal, the incentive system and other happenings at Wednesday's meeting will be available online and in Friday's edition of the Daily Sentinel.