A man rides his bike through the old City Market parking lot on Thursday.

 MCKENZIE LANGE

Grand Junction City Council approved Wednesday a $2.4 million incentive package for Richmark Real Estate, of Greeley, to develop a 257-unit apartment complex at the site of the old City Market property at First Street and Rood Avenue.

The package includes an impact fee waiver and the city's purchase and upgrading of the Rood Avenue right of way at the location. It also specifies the project must be at least 250 units and be completed within 36 months.