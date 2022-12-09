Grand Junction City Council voted to adopt a $235.1 million budget Wednesday.
Although the 2023 budget has gone down compared to 2022, the city’s operating budget has increased, while the capital budget has decreased.
City Manager Greg Caton told council that work on some projects in the 2022 budget has been slower for a number of reasons, and that’s anticipated to last into 2023.
The city’s capital budget is still sizeable, Caton said, at around $66 million.
The capital budget includes: $500,000 to purchase land for fire station 7; $9 million for construction of the F 1/2 Road Parkway; $1.5 million for the acquisition of additional office space; $400,000 for updating the Fifth Street Plaza restrooms; $1.2 million for Canyon View Park parking lot renovations; $375,000 for Lincoln Park Pool updates; $500,000 for converting asphalt trails to concrete trails; $700,000 for Fourth and Fifth Street design and improvements; $3,525,000 for street asphalt maintenance; $2.15 million for North Avenue transit corridor improvements; $2.5 million for Crosby Avenue improvements; $2.2 million for water line replacements; $5.8 million to replace a lift station in The Ridges; $5.2 million for wastewater treatment plant rehabilitation and $3.7 million for sewer line replacement and rehabilitation.
The city is planning on adding 23 new positions in 2023 for a total of 824 employees, Caton said, and is budgeting for $3.2 million in wage increases.
Dennis Simpson voted against the budget, saying council did not get enough say in the budget throughout the budgeting process.
Mayor Anna Stout and Council Member Randall Reitz said they thought the budget process was satisfactorily thorough.
The budget projects $204 million in revenue and the minimum reserve is $24.8 million.
HOUSING FUNDING
During the first budget presentation, in November, staff included just over $1 million in revenue from ballot issues 2A and 2B, raising taxes on the lodging industry to fund affordable housing initiatives. Both budget issues failed.
“We assumed, eternal optimist that I am, that those were going to pass,” Caton said.
Council was presented with two options: use general fund revenue to replace the missing revenue or reduce the amount of money in the budget for affordable housing incentives. Council chose the second option.
The 2023 budget does include $1 million carried over from 2022 that was earmarked for affordable housing but never spent on anything. It also includes about $550,000 from 2% of cannabis sales tax dollars earmarked for affordable housing.
Simpson and Rick Taggart suggested finding the funds from somewhere else in the budget.
Stout noted council can amend the budget in the future if another revenue source for affordable housing funding is identified.