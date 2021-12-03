Grand Junction city council voted 6-1 on Wednesday to approve a $237.5 million budget for 2022, an 11.5% increase over 2021’s budget.
The $84.7 million capital budget includes $1.6 million each for two eagerly-awaited recreation projects, one installing four new tennis courts at Canyon View Park and re-lining the tennis courts at Lincoln Park to be pickleball courts, and a project connecting the Lunch Loops trail system to Jurassic Flats, which is phase two of the Monument Connector Trail.
The capital budget also includes $500,000 for improvements at the Blue Heron Boat Ramp, $1 million for public amenities at Dos Rios, $4.3 million for contract street maintenance, $1.75 million for North Avenue enhancements and $100,000 for a Union Pacific Railroad downtown quiet zone.
City Manager Greg Caton said the city is budgeting for 55 new positions for a payroll increase of $4.9 million, 21 of which will be stationed at the planned new fire station the $5.5 million Fire Station 8, located on 31 Road near the intersection of D½ Road, which is scheduled to open in fall 20.
The budget also includes $37 million for economic development, $1.5 million in nonprofit funding and $1 million to fund housing initiatives, Caton said.
Other budget highlights include two new sustainability positions, one in solid waste resource management and a sustainability coordinator, Caton said.
Council member Dennis Simpson voted against the budget, saying he would rather approve the budget in the format in which it will eventually be submitted for the Government Finance Officers Association Award, a version that includes binding, charts and supplementary information, because that format is more user-friendly.
Caton said the budget was still a draft and hadn’t been approved by City Council at that time.
“Quite frankly I think if I were to put it in any more formal a structure I would be getting ahead of City Council, which is inappropriate” Caton said.
Simpson said he had other concerns, including how the city is handling development-related fees, a $1.8 million line item titled “City Council Economic Development Contingency (funded by the sale of the Dos Rios property),” the method the city used to budget vacancy savings, cost estimates in the 2021 budget that were different in the 2022 budget and renovations at the Orchard Mesa pool.
Other council members said they could discuss those concerns at later dates.
The budget includes $29.6 million for the fire department, $15.6 million for parks and recreation, $39.5 million for the police department, $50.6 million for public works and $5.3 million for Visit Grand Junction.