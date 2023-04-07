Grand Junction City Council approved a budget appropriation of more than $3 million Wednesday to create a land bank for affordable housing projects.
The funds, totaling $3,373,337, are coming from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). The council vote for approval was unanimous.
The council had previously passed a resolution creating the land bank program, which was recommended for the funds by the 10-person ARPA committee that was created to figure out where the money should go. Wednesday’s vote appropriated the money for the program.
“A Land Acquisition Program (LAP) is being proposed in response to a generalized shortage of affordable housing in Grand Junction,” a staff report stated. “The proposed purpose of the LAP is to provide funds to assist local developers to acquire property and/or land to assist in reducing the overall cost of construction of new affordable housing units.”
Grand Junction received a total of $10.4 million from ARPA, $1.4 million of which went to Visit Grand Junction, the Grand Junction Regional Air Service Alliance and the Greater Grand Junction Sports Commission. Additionally, $1 million went to Grand Valley Catholic Outreach for its Mother Teresa Place apartment complex and $1 million went to Housing Resources of Western Colorado to create a revolving loan fund for down payment assistance.
The ARPA committee began meeting in February 2022 and recommended several projects for funding in October 2022. With Wednesday’s allocation, the city has just more than $3.5 million left to work with.