Grand Junction City Council Wednesday approved the annexation and re-zoning of a 27.83 acre parcel on the Colorado River intended to be a gravel pit.
The area in question is on C ½ Road just north of the Colorado River, west of 29 Road and east of Las Colonias Park. The property is currently vacant.
Council voted 6-1, with Chuck McDaniel against, to accept an annexation petition for the property. Another vote, this time with McDaniel and Dennis Simpson against, approved the actual annexation. A third vote, with McDaniel, Simpson and Rick Taggart against, re-zoned the property from residential single family rural to community services and recreation.
The planning commission voted 6-0 to recommend approval of the annexation.
According to city staff, the property can be annexed via the Persigo agreement and and the applicant, M & D Enterprises, has requested a conditional use permit for a gravel pit on the site.
Applicant’s representative Ben Fox said right now the discussions about the conditional use permit are centering around a 10-year extraction period followed by two years of reclamation.
The pit has to have a 100-foot setback from the water, Fox said. The eventual agreement would also likely include a trail easement to continue the Riverfront Trail through the property.
Grand Junction’s comprehensive plan and the Pear Park neighborhood plan both support gravel extraction as a use of the site, according to city staff.
Residential development of the site could happen once the extraction has finished.
One neighbor spoke against the project, saying C½ Road isn’t up to handling a project like this.
McDaniel said he doesn’t think the gravel and sand extraction is a good way to build the city’s economic base, and he disagrees with the site meeting annexation criteria.
Taggart agreed, saying he sees the annexation as a stretch.
“I’m not totally comfortable that it is a community benefit,” Taggart said.
Taggart noted most of the land surrounding the proposed gravel pit is zoned residential rural, and the pit could affect people who live nearby.