Grand Junction City Council approved a $373,274 contract Wednesday to repair the police department’s lobby, which was damaged in January after a man drove a pickup truck into it.
An engineering assessment found that no structural damage to the police station has occurred. Nobody was injured during the incident except for the driver, who had a cut on his head.
Ford Construction is the contractor on the project, which is in the permitting process and is expected to be finished in August.
The man accused of crashing the truck into the lobby, 56-year-old Nathan Chacon, appeared in court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing.
During the hearing, prosecutors played body camera footage of Chacon immediately after he was taken into custody at the police station.
Police officers can be heard asking Chacon if he knew what he was doing, to which he responded, “Well as far as driving into here, yes.”
According to testimony in the hearing from Detective Bryce Raber, who interviewed Chacon after the incident, Chacon believed he was being followed by Mexican cartel members, who intended to shoot him.
Raber testified Chacon’s neighbors have said Chacon has some mental health issues, including paranoia and possibly delusions.
Raber noted no plan to harm law enforcement was found at Chacon’s residence, and Chacon was compliant with police after getting out of the truck.
Chacon’s attorney said he had not been provided the totality of the case record, particularly in regard to previous encounters with law enforcement Chacon has had, and video of the truck crashing into the lobby.
Chacon’s attorney also raised a concern about GJPD personnel testifying in the case, as GJPD is technically a victim in the case.